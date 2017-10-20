Okay, now let's talk about the realistic parts of the situation.
We know people have opinions on the Pixel 2 XL's display. Some are bad, some are good, and some people want everyone to just move on with their lives and pick the phone that works for them for a variety of reasons. We know that the Pixel 2 XL's display has a few characteristics that are polarizing: the color representation, off-axis color shifting, grain on light backgrounds and weak shadow detail are all points of contention right now.
So rather than continuing to debate how bad each aspect of the display is, let's go to the next level: will Google release an update for the Pixel 2 XL to change the way the display looks? Let's look at the possibility.
Will Google address the screen with an update?
We know Google is constantly working on software for its Pixels, and we're sure there's already a little backlog of different features, fixes and changes that are already slated for an upcoming release. But with the amount of attention the Pixel 2 XL's screen is getting, Google has chosen to respond to this point in particular. When asked for comment on the Pixel 2 XL's display, Google provided the following statement to The Verge (emphasis mine):
We designed the Pixel display to have a more natural and accurate rendition of colors this year but we know some people prefer more vivid colors so we've added an option to boost colors by 10% for a more saturated display. We're always looking at people's responses to Pixel and we will look at adding more color options through a software update if we see a lot of feedback.
Google typically doesn't make many public comments on exactly what it plans to fix or change in direct response to complaints on current software builds, but it's not surprising that this one has raised to the point where it's considering changes. Go look at Google's product forums and you'll see complaints and bug reports filed for every thing you could imagine, but most don't reach the level of needing a public comment from Google — but that's where we're at with the Pixel 2 XL's display.
So there's a good chance that engineers at Google will be looking into the display tuning when it comes to release the next big software update for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL — presumably, Android 8.1. The question is, what all can Google actually do with a simple software update? Well, not as much as you'd think.
What can actually be 'fixed' with an update?
To set the stage, manufacturers aren't even capable of making two panels back to back that look identical. Out of a batch of 1000 screens coming off of a production line, there will be variations from number one to 1000 — and LG is making far more than 1000 of these. There are tolerances that each fits within, but they are a range and not absolute. That's not to excuse issues with any screen, but rather to caution us all from looking at one phone and thinking it's completely representative of all Pixel 2 XLs.
Now, lot of what we perceive as quality of "the screen" itself actually comes down to the software tuning and calibration of that screen. The phone's software tells the screen what to do, how to adjust to various inputs, what brightness to show and what colors to recreate with which values. And within the parameters of what the screen is actually capable of, it'll do it. Further to that point, Android Oreo even offers developers the option to define a specific color space in their app, overriding the default OS setting.
Google can change the tuning of the screen, but it can't overcome physical limitations.
Google has tuned the Pixel 2 XL's display to be very accurate — more specifically, 100% accurate to the DCI-P3 color space. Other phones are not as accurate to the DCI-P3 color space (like the Pixel 2, at 93%), or are tuned to a different color space entirely. This is one reason why different screens look different to our eyes. Google could, in theory, change the Pixel 2 XL's software so that it displays colors differently — in this case, maybe with higher overall saturation. It could change the values of the red, green and blue the screen is told to show, and it'd have a direct effect on how it looks to us.
The problem here is that the Pixel 2 XL's display isn't completely malleable and able to be changed to whatever Google's engineers' collective hearts desire. It has physical limitations, and it turns out that most of what people have been complaining about in the Pixel 2 XL's display are these physical issues, not just software tuning. Changes in the software can't address the fact that the display distorts colors when you tilt the phone, nor can it address the bits of grain viewed at low brightness on white backgrounds. These are just characteristics of the display — they just happen to be ones that people are really focusing on.
So with this new-found knowledge, what do we do? Well, look at the Pixel 2 XL and decide if you like how the display looks right now. Don't buy a phone for what it could be in the future, buy it for how you feel about it on Day 1 and anything else that comes in a software update later on down the road is just gravy.
Somehow I feel they decided to get rid of sRGB and "tuned" display for more accurate colors only because without that there would be more screen issues. V30 has more vivid colors and shows much more grain
I honestly think the screen looks amazing especially coming from the Moto z play. I bet the note 8 is much better but I'll never buy Samsung again.
As do I.
Many people have truly forgotten what a really bad screen looks like.
Samsung makes amazing displays, but since I'm not going to be suing their devices, I'm not gonna worry too much about a display that's a few notches below their lofty standards.
TBH, I don't think the issue is with software.
The standard Pixel 2 runs the same software and if I am right, Oreo supports color management.
I do like the choice though, but I feel like we need objective forms of measurement than just "it's not colorful enough". That's not a snarky remark, but I do know that some people may be used to vibrant displays that something less-so feels off for the first few.
With all this chat I decided to mess with my settings and take my s7 off the colour settings. and WOW does it look different.
Looked at a photo I took of a friends cosplay with lots of color. and looking on the Basic setting it feels a bit washed out, compared to the vibrant setting.
It is something I can get used to {I honestly forgot about it this morning when I woke up. until I looked at facebook and the whites seemed off.)
I have Oreo on my phone (an original Pixel XL) and my wife's phone (a Nexus 6P), and in both cases you can only enable sRGB by enabling Developer Options, there are no other options than toggling sRGB mode on or off.
Personally, I prefer sRGB mode as the colors appear more natural and less overly blue. To my eyes the oversaturated Samsung type displays are tuned to look extra-bright and vivid in showrooms but are actually worse for everyday use, kinda like how the TVs at Best Buy are set up to have all the brightness and saturation cranked to the max but that's not how you want it when you're actually watching something in your house.
There's no manual color management in Oreo aside from forcing sRGB.
It's supposed to be automatic. It should switch between sRGB, DCI-P3 and others based on the app. iOS does this.
Wow!!! Just wow!! So it has reached a point where you they are trying to "brainwash" people that a Hardware issue can be fix by a Software???
I think you missed the captions on the word "fix"
Woah.
Lol you clearly didn't read the article
Yes. Google tried to brainwash people they could "fix" the halo flaw in their Pixel lens via software.
I really hope they do address this because I spent $1,155 on the new pixel XL and I'm coming off of the old XL in the screen looks like **** now. Put my old pixel in srgb mode literally the same exact nasty colors I can't believe they sent out the new phones without at least having the option in developer options. I've been a die-hard Nexus fan and pixel fan for years now but this is almost enough to push me over the edge I feel like it's the perfect phone and every other way but they gave me a shity screen WTF. Last year's display looks 100 times better
I said that the new XL cost $1200 in another comment section on here and was called an idiot. Haha. Guess I want far off
I think that $1155 price tag is with the 128GB plus preferred care and taxes included.
If Oneplus could add sRGB to the 3 with a software update, I can't see a reason Google couldn't add a more vibrant calibration.
I don't think they will, though. Google don't seem to care much what users think about the way things look... There attitude seems to be that they know best, and if you don't like it tough.
Funny, that is one of the problems I have with Apple, and why I don't buy their crap.
It's one among many things I don't like about Apple too, though there are many things above it on my list.
But the fact that Apple are worse doesn't mean Google are good. It's like having a leg cut off versus having your head cut off, one is much worse, but both are bad.
Why is so much being written on the Pixel phones? They are good in their own way but need a few more years to develop a large fan following, if they improve their hardware and add a few essentials such as wireless charging, that other premium phones have already. It makes me wonder why these phones is being pushed so much through all these articles by Android Central.
It doesn't need a huge fan following to be the best handset on the market. Hence why they are writing so much about it. Wireless charging is old tech. Been using it for 5 years when it was an actual necessity. With super fast charging it just isn't needed anymore.
It isn't the best phone though. But whatever.
I think any new flagship phone gets this type of coverage. That's just how it goes. I like good quality articles, don't care what it's about. I would say this falls into that category.
They're Google's view of android, with Google being the primary driving force behind android development and the "owner" of the OS, it basically makes the pixel line the second most important set of devices after Samsung's.
I am still very confused about all this. Sometimes I feel like the blue tint thing is an exaggeration and I don't know if its just the fact that so many people complain about it that its starting to actually be a thing. Ive had LG phones for a while now and I know that their screens tend to be on the blueish side so I guess it wouldn't really bother me.
I have to wait and see till I get a Pixel 2 XL and see assess if it really is a thing...
EDIT: As far as the muted colors go, based on from what I gathered from online reviews, I actually prefer it that way.
Same here. My wife has the Note 8, and I feel it's too saturated for my tastes. I did get to check out the Pixel 2 XL at a Verizon store, and to me anyways, the complaints are a bit ridiculous. I suppose the expectations are really high because of the phone's pricepoint, and the segment of consumers that would scrutinize everything and buys phones of this type...the lot of us that reads AC and every other tech-focused publication or site (count me guilty on all counts). :-) If both Pixel 2 and 2 XL were the the mid-tier pricepoint (like the Nexus 6P/5X), it might get some criticism, but could be forgiven because of where it's priced. At the pricepoint it's at now, you don't have that wiggle room.
Edit: as an aside, I too had my share of LG phones (G4, Nexus 5 and 5X), and they were in the muted side display-wise compared to Samsung's offerings. I had no complaints with any of them.
Definitely the biggest argument that I keep seeing around. While I do appreciate a nice screen, the muted colors are a preference for me since I work with graphics and photos alot. The blue tint I dont think I will be an issue for me. I might be in the minority here but from the get-go I looked at this phone overall and thought, "is that worth the price?" and promptly said yes because of how much I use google services and how much I want all of that to work as smoothly and as quickly as possible. So i wasn't looking at it much from a hardware standpoint but more of overall. To me this phone is a brains-before-beauty kind of device.
I wholeheartedly agree. :-) I haven't pre-ordered for the Pixel 2 XL, but since the Google Store (and Fi) has a shortage of the panda colored version, I'm waiting when the holiday shopping season comes along to see if they offer any deals then. I keep resisting getting the Verizon version largely because of the whole locked bootloader. I don't always unlock my devices, but I like to have that option if its there.
Samsung was called out for oversaturation, pixel goes for the natural look and poop hits the ceiling! Samsung has a warm color when phone is tilt, pixel has a cool color and poop hits the fan. Critics complain about the bixby button, while google utilizes what's already on the phone...SIDES, and people still complain. Amazing, eh?
Engineers and designers at google are probably like, "whelp, can't win 'em all."
I think if they add the option to toggle between sRGB and more saturated colors would be nice. Then people can choose their preference.
Went to VZW yesterday. That 2 XL screen is damn nice. I'm not sure what kinda jank units Vlad got, but I liked the screen and thought it looked fine. I did see the slight blue tint when looking at the screen on an angle, but I didn't mind.
I watched a YouTube video, went to http://espn.com and http://Yahoo.com. The colors looked fine to me.
The battery and wifi icons were white and not some weird tinted colors. I didn't create any notifications, so I didn't verify if they'd have jank colors.
I'll keep my pre-order for now and decide once I get it the end of next week.
I would have to view it in person but I can't imagine it would be a big deal to me. I'm not that picky about the display. I care about other functionality more than display or looks.
What's interesting to me is that if you think this is the way it is supposed to be then the Pixel 2 actually has a display problem right now which I see was mentioned by the accuracy statement. But, why would Google do that? Why release two phone that are supposed to be pretty much identical with two different display calibrations?
I have the V30 and the screen is great. Not as good as Samsung Note 8 that I had but it is great. The Pixel XL 2 has the exact same screen. So, I know it can be at least as great at the v30 which in my book is sufficient. Currently waiting on FedEx to drop off my XL 2! :)
IMHO, if you are paying the premium we are for today's top tier devices "sufficient" doesn't cut it. There shouldn't be any compromises in the displays as the technology is obviously available, and has been for a while.
This is precisely the point. The price point of this phone is discordant with the quality of one of the key elements of the phone, the display. Drop the price by $200-$300 ($300-$400 in Canada) and we can talk.
Are there similar complaints about the V30 display?
Yes, even worse, however very few buyers care about LG devices at all, and even fewer will be buying the V30 so it really doesn't matter. In terms of sales number alone the same argument can be made about the Pixel as virtually nobody will own any of the Pixel phones either, but Google attracts a lot more attention from the media.
V30 looks more bad when I had it, thankfully got rid of it. At least with the Pixel I have great software experience and camera is great (both front and back) unlike V30 which is potato front camera. Honestly the V30 is a dud, I'd recommend a Note 8, S8+ if someone doesn't care about pure google experience.
Now fix the problem found with the bend test.
What's the most loved and used on a phone, the display. If I paid a thousand dollars I would expect a great display not good or average. That right there would have me looking in other directions. We're not talking a 500.00 dollar phone here. I would expect one of the best for the money! This ain't it!