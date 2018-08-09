After bringing back the BlackBerry brand to much success, TCL confirmed earlier this year that it also has plans to release a Palm-branded Android phone at some point in 2018. Now, thanks to a new report from Android Police , we have our very first glimpse as to what that device will look like.

Currently codenamed as the Palm Pepito, the phone is reported to have a minuscule 3.3-inch display with a resolution of just 720p on an LCD panel. The battery is also rather petite at just 800 mAh.

Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Like we previously heard, the Palm Pepito is expected to launch on Verizon when it comes to the U.S., and at this time, there's still no word if it'll be available on other carriers or unlocked in any form.

All those specifics aside, though, can we just take a minute to agree that the Pepito is adorable? Small phones are a rarity in 2018, and as such, the Pepito looks like nothing else that's currently on the market. Die-hard Palm fans might think otherwise as this is a completely different form factor compared to handsets like the Palm Pre and Pixie, but as a Pre owner myself, I'm still excited to see what TCL has to offer.

What's your take on Pepito?

BlackBerry KEY2 review: Just my type