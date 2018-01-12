Spoiler alert – it's a black bar with slim bezels.
Samsung and LG are often the first two companies to release major Android flagships for the year, and we're expecting this to be the case once again in 2018. The Galaxy S9 has already leaked in just about every way possible, but details on the G7 have been fewer and further between.
TigerMobiles recently shared a render of what's supposedly our first look at the LG G7, and while it's impossible to say for sure if this is what the phone will end up looking like, there's nothing here that looks too far-fetched.
LG will more than likely be sticking with the 18:9 aspect ratio that it introduced with the G6 last year, and although we can't tell from the render, we're expecting an OLED panel to finally make its way to the G-series. It appears that LG will be trimming down bezels quite a bit compared to the G6, and if you look at the top left of the phone, you'll see two front-facing cameras.
The LG G7 should be announced at some point in February, and according to a previous statement from an LG spokesperson, it'll actually feature a completely different name and ditch the G-series branding.
Assuming this render is legit, does it have you excited about LG's 2018 flagship?
Reader comments
Looks promising! (Waits on the inevitable bootloop comments 3 generations later)
Just say NO to 2:1 screen with rounded corners!
I personally love the 2:1 AKA 18:9 screen ratio. Many movies are in a wider format than 16:9. I've even seen some in a wider format than 18:9. Meaning I'm left with black bars top and bottom. So I think the 18:9 is a great way to utilize the screen for media consumption, and a benefit is not losing screen space with the added onscreen buttons.
s far as the rounded corners, I could take them or leave them. On one hand, when I see a device without the rounded corners, I think it looks old and out dated. But yet one of the major selling features of the Note 8 for me was the fact the corners were LESS rounded. Not sure what the purpose of the rounded corners were though. LOL.
Yawn.
Meh.... What's exciting today?
Yep, that's a phone!
Will they have region exclusive features on this one too?
They should keep the "G" branding. I like it. Don't change what people are already familiar with. Now they're gonna have to build a whole new brand and fall behind again.
I think that's exactly what they are trying to do lol
Looks a lot like my V30. (Which I love)
I do like the v30 look but I do think most phones look the same now which is not a bad thing but I also think phones have lost their wow factor to.
My God! It's full of stars!
Lol, your avatar cracks me up.
Well the more phones that switch to this design language, the less designers can get wrong anyway. Also less differentiation. With that being said, I expect nothing but the best this year from LG and they will finally graduate to the adult table from the kiddie table as it pertains to the front facing camera.
They'll have to cram as many features into this as possible if it's to last 2 years now they say they won't release annual flagships.
It is, literally, a black slab. There should be a moratorium on leaks if they don't actually show anything other than a rectangle in silhouette.
LG is so trash
Wow.. Great input
No.
I presume LG are the initials of your girlfriend?
Why is it photo of a V30 or G6 with it's screen awake in the link for this item?
Because no one would click on a link showing the corner of a black slab.
Looks Nice Hope they release it with SD 845 and not 835 then again Samsung will get more buzz coz they will use 845 and have stereo speakers and 1.5 aperture ...I think even LG should try and get stereo speakers and for audiophiles they have the Dac...