Glass body, f/1.6 camera and minimal bezels confirmed by latest leak.

The Huawei Mate 10 series will soon be with us, as the Chinese manufacturer prepares for its October 16 launch event. but if you don't want to wait that long, then long-time leaker Evan Blass, a.k.a. @evleaks, has offered up a sneak peek of what's expected to be the more premium of the two, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro pic.twitter.com/3RgjObXmw6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

If accurate — and Blass has a good track record, so let's assume it is — the Mate 10 Pro should feature a glass-backed design, dual Leica cameras with at least one f/1.6 lens (as revealed by the branding around the camera module), and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the front, it seems we're dealing with an 18:9 display with minimal bezels — just enough to accommodate some Huawei branding down below.

Other design cues include a new shaded section around the cameras, giving the Mate 10 Pro a somewhat unique appearance compared to the monotone glass slabs we've seen from competitors.

Of course, there's no indication of how large the Mate 10 Pro will be in these renders, however previous reports from Blass point to a 6-inch diagonal with a Quad HD+ screen resolution. On the inside, the same report suggests the Mate 10 Pro will feature a 4,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and, naturally, the company's new AI-focused Kirin 970 processor.

We'll be live from Munich on October 16 to bring you full details of the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro as they're announced, so stay tuned.