Corning just unveiled its next-generation Gorilla Glass, developed specifically to be more resistant to drops and scratches. Corning says Gorilla Glass 6 is two times better than it's predecessor at surviving drops from 1 meter. It also performed better from higher distances than Gorilla Glass 5.
In a press event, the company announced the upgrade and explained the testing and performance process. Not only was the glass designed to better resist drops, but it was also put through the paces to resist scratches from rough surfaces.
Gorilla Glass 6 has higher compression, which makes it more resistant to cracks when dropped on stress points from 1-meter heights. It's getting better scratch resistance, too.
Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage," said Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials. "Moreover, with breaks during drops being a probabilistic event, the added compression helps increase, on average, the likelihood of survival through multiple drop events.
Corning's Gorilla Glass is what's used on just about every smartphone nowadays, and as such, we can fully expect this sixth-generation version of it to be present on all of next year's flagships — including the Galaxy S10, LG G8, etc.
Who's hyped for stronger glass?