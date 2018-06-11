Local channels can fill a hole that many streaming services leave behind. And an interesting option is AirTV, which just released a new over-the-air streaming box.

The premise is simple: Plug an over-the-air antenna into AirTV. Hook AirTV into your network. Then you can watch your free local broadcast channels over pretty much any device — Android TV, phones or tablets, iOS and Apple TV.

But AirTV has a cool trick up its sleeve — the ability to tie directly into Sling TV, so your local channels live alongside all your streaming stuff.

Does that make it worth it? As we found out in our CordCutters review, the answer is yes. And no. It's complicated.

