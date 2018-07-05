Can Fire TV Cube compete with so much Tegra power? Actually ...

Sometimes age ain't nothing but a number. And that's certainly the case with the NVIDIA Shield. So how is it an Android TV box that hasn't really changed since its introduction in 2015 is able to keep up with the new hotness that is the Amazon Fire TV Cube?

It all starts with the hardware, of course. A powerful SOC and all the accoutrements you'd expect. (That's a big nod to the power of the NVIDIA Tegra X1 platform, for course.)

And then there's the software. Shield has received consistent updates throughout its life, recently receiving a major update to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Both, however, have a world of smarts to them — Shield with Google Assistant, and Fire TV Cube with Amazon Alexa.

Does that mean there's no reason for an Android fan to consider a Fire TV Cube? Not necessarily.

