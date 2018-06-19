Whether you're using an Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV, or Apple TV or even Roku, one of the first accessories you should pick up is an over-the-air antenna. It's the best way to fill the gaps that streaming TV can occasionally leave behind. And it often does so with even less compression, which is great.

Oh — and once you've bought the antenna, all the content is free.

But one question folks ask all the time is whether you need an "HD" antenna. And it's a fair question — it's all about the HD content these days, right? And it's an especially salient question because it's absolutely possible to watch shows over the air in "HD." (OK, 1080i, but that's another thing for another time.)

So let's answer the question, shall we?

