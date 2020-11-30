The Cooler Master MM710 ultra lightweight gaming mouse is down to $29.99 at Amazon. This sale is $20 off the mouse's regular price, and while it has dropped up and down to this low price over the last week or so, it has never previously gone anywhere below $40. You can see this mouse is still going for close to $50 at other retailers like Best Buy, but Amazon's sale is a price match of one going on at Newegg for Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for a gaming mouse that will barely even feel like a gaming mouse, you want to get the MM710. It has one of the more unusual designs around with a perforated housing that creates a honeycomb shell around the mouse. Not only is it just as durable as any other mouse, the honeycomb design means it is super lightweight. You won't feel any fatigue in your hands even after playing for several hours.

Adding onto the lightweight design, the MM710 also has an ultralight ultra-weave cable. The innovative cable is meant to significantly reduce weight and that feeling of cable pull. Don't struggle with the cable on your mouse when you're trying to struggle against enemy players. The material the mouse is made of gives you smooth control with low friction, too. You'll get a consistant glide with a lift off distance of about 2mm.

The mouse isn't just about weight, either. It has a gaming-grade optical sensor with 16,000 DPI that's fully adjustable. While the mouse is optimized for right-handed gamers with two extra buttons on that side, the design itself is ambidextrous so you can use it even if you're left handed. The Omron switches are graded for 20 million clicks, so it'll stay accurate and precise for a long time.