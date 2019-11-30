We live in an age of Instagrams, Tiktoks, and Snapchats. Nobody ever prints their photos anymore, wishing them away into a digital ether never to be seen again. Every now and then it's okay to indulge your inner boomer and go for something a little more analog, like, oh I don't know, physical photographs. Insane I know.

Few people actually print and keep their own photos nowadays, but they can be fun to create gifts or mementos for loved ones, commemorate a special occasion, or create postcards.

This printer comes with extra ink, photo paper, and everything you need to get started printing pictures wirelessly or via USB. You can use the HP Smart app on a mobile phone to send images across as well, skipping the need for a full-blown PC.