One of Best Buy's deals of the day features the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker on sale for $79.99. The price has also been matched by Amazon , but this deal will disappear from both retailers at the end of the day. It's a crazy low price for one of Instant Pot's best. This pressure cooker sells as high as $150 pretty regularly. Although it does drop as low as $100 on occasion, the street price is settled around $130. It has never dropped as low as today's deal even going back to last year's Black Friday. If you haven't jumped on the Instant Pot craze yet, today is your day.

The 6-quart pot is large enough for family-sized meals. Has three temperature settings that let you control the heat. Removable parts are dishwasher safe. Takes the place of 8 appliances. Connect to your phone for remote monitoring and recipes.

Instant Pot has a lot of different models. In fact, you can find others like the Instant Pot Duo also going for around this $80 price tag. Never mind that the one above actually has more functionality than the Duo, it also differentiates itself with the Smart Wi-Fi tag in the name. This pressure cooker is capable of connecting to your smartphone and giving you the luxury of remote control over what's going on. You can use the mobile app to monitor the cooker. Plus, you'll find more than 1,000 preprogrammed recipes that you can follow to create meals and do more with your pressure cooker.

The 8-in-1 functionality means this pressure cooker can take the place of eight different appliances. Use it as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a saute pan, a steamer, and a warmer. It can braise, bake, steam, and saute. And you can prepare anything from meat to soup to sauce using the three temperature settings to help you control the heat.

The Instant Pot has removable parts, including the cooking pot. And those parts are dishwasher safe, so it's easy to clean after every meal.