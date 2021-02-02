Source: StackCommerce

From checking emails to reading the latest news on Windows Central, we spend hours a day reading from screens. If you prefer to listen, Eloquence can turn any text into a personal podcast. You can currently get a lifetime subscription for just $34.99.

One reason why podcasts are so popular is that audio is often more convenient than video or text. You can be engrossed in a story while walking around and doing chores.

With Elocance, you can enjoy the same experience with online articles, documents, emails, newsletters, and more. You simply save content to your reading list, and the app automatically converts the text into audio.

The magic comes from a powerful text-to-speech engine, which offers HD sound and multiple accents. Elocance also lets you create custom playlists. This means you virtually never need to look at your phone.

Rated at 4.4 stars on the App Store, the app is available on Android and iOS.

