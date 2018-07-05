Remedy Entertainment is back with another intriguing game, and this time it's on the PlayStation 4. Control is a game that will be both familiar, yet strange. We've seen many of its gameplay elements at play before in games like Quantum Break, but there are other things at play that will make it one game to keep an eye on. Let's dive into all we know about it. What is Control?

Control is a third-person action-adventure shooter, but it won't be all about the guns. Remedy is using the Northlight engine developed for Quantum Break to bring us yet another fresh experience. You'll be shooting guns, but you'll also be manipulating time, space, and gravity. What's the story? Right now, we know you'll be playing as a female character named Jesse Faden, played by Courtney Hope. Jesse is the new director of the Federal Bureau of Control, which we can only assume is some sort of governmental agency aimed at regulating the use of supernatural powers that some have seemingly been gifted with. Of course, Jesse herself has such powers, and her intention is to use them for good. Not everyone is keen on following those intentions, however, with a corrupt entity known as The Hiss infiltrating the Bureau and manipulating other agents to carry out dirty work. The game seems to feature a cult-like structure, with Jesse and presumably other Control agents having undergone ritualistic processes to obtain their powers. Taking place in New York, Jesse first discovers something isn't right when people at the Bureau headquarters — also known as the Oldest House — are spotted floating above their workspaces.

That's all we'll be getting from Remedy on plot details at this time; however, we do know they won't be following conventional storytelling practices. We also know this will be a fully single-player experience despite earlier rumors that there is a cooperative mode. Exploration, powers, and more Instead of being inundated with a barrage of cinematic cutscenes placed between pockets of exhilarating gameplay, Remedy wanted Control's story to be told through the world itself. That means the narrative will be driven by pure exploration. This would seem to sound like the same sort of lazy storytelling we've seen in games like Destiny where plot details are scattered throughout the world on info cards, but we're told that the world acts as a true storytelling component. In fact, the Oldest House will transform greatly throughout the course of the game, giving you new secrets to discover as you continuously explore the ever-changing building. A quick-witted oracle doesn't tell you the secrets of the building, the building tells you the secrets of the building.