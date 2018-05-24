Right now you can grab this Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door opener for just $71.95. This is the lowest price it's sold for since Black Friday and one of the best prices it has ever hit. It's compatible with most garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors, so you won't need to replace the whole opener to get the added functionality. Once installed, the MyQ hub can send you notifications if your door has been left open for too long and allow you to remotely open or close it from anywhere.

I added one of these to my garage door when we bought our new home, and it's easily one of my favorite smart home gadgets. There's no more wondering if we closed the door when we left that morning, or if the kid is trying to be slick and sneak people in or out of the house through the garage. If you need to replace the whole garage door opener unit, check out this Chamberlain smartphone-controlled unit for just $228.

See at Amazon