What you need to know
- Remedy will be releasing a free August update ahead of Control's AWE expansion on Aug. 27.
- The update will feature an upgrade to one of the most widely-used powers in the game and an Assist Mode that'll help players customize their experience.
- This was announced during a demo of the first 15-minutes of the game streamed on Twitch Thursday.
Remedy Games announced that it'll be releasing a free August update for Control players ahead of the upcoming AWE story expansion, which will include upgraded powers and a new mode to make the game easier.
The first big change will be Multi-Launch, which upgrades the Launch ability by allowing Jesse to grab up to three objects instead of just one.
However, more wide-ranging is the introduction of the Assist Mode, which allows players to enable features that might make the game easier. For example, you can make Jesse Faden regenerate energy or health faster and affect if she can die during combat. Additional Control points and self check points have also been added to the toughest story missions and closer to specific boss fights. This should help players struggling with certain bosses or who are having trouble finishing the game a year after release.
This was announced during a 15-minute gameplay demo streamed on Twitch Thursday. Viewers got to see, as you can guess, the first 15 minutes of the expansion, which shows Jesse Faden meeting previously-missing author Alan Wake behind the spiral door at the Oceanview Motel. This leads her into the previously unaccessible Investigations Sector, which is where the bulk of the expansion will take place.
It's a huge map, with around 4-5 hours of gameplay, that integrates elements from the older Alan Wake game — mainly the darkness elements. For example, one point Jesse runs into a mass of darkness blocking a door and has to shine a light on it to dissapate it.
Players also got a glance at the Surge, a new weapon that fires off three shots that can be detonated remotely.
While Jesse fights mostly Hiss during the demo — including a new type that can shoot and dodge at you from the air — she encounters a brand new type of enemy at the end, something that might be familiar to Alan Wake fans.
We'll see how this all comes together when the Control AWE expansion releases on Aug. 27. This will also signal the release of the Control: Ultimate Edition, which will have a staggered release starting on Aug. 27 on Steam.
Enter the Oldest House
Control
Game of the year 2019 (change our mind)
We're coming up on the one year anniversary of Control, and with the pending release of the AWE expansion, now might be a good time to pick up one of the best games from last year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
When will my phone get Android 11?
There's a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here's everything we know!
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live are highly repairable, according to iFixit
Samsung’s new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have scored 8/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale, thanks to an easy opening procedure and easily replaceable batteries.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
You won't need to think hard about buying these amazing PS4 strategy games
If you're looking to scratch the strategy itch on your PS4, check these titles out. No matter what kind of strategy game you like, there's something out there for you.