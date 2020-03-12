Control MazeSource: Remedy Entertainment

Today, Remedy shared some exciting news. The first paid expansion for Control is on the way! The Foundation is the first major paid expansion for Control, taking Jesse further, deeper and deeper underneath the Bureau. Remedy has previously stated that with this expansion, players should "Expect things to get weird."

According to this brief teaser, The Foundation will be available on March 26. If you don't currently own Control, you can try it out on PlayStation Now, as the full game has been added to the PlayStation Now service for a few months. After this, there's one more expansion planned according to the content roadmap Remedy has previously shared.

In 2019, Control won Android Central's Game of the Year award, as staff writer Jennifer Locke wrote that "Remedy came out of (seemingly) nowhere and surprised all of us with Control. It's a game that blends corporate satire, unknowable cosmic horror, great characters, and varied gameplay into one of the most unique AAA titles we played this year."

