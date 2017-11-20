Control everything from one thing!

Is this deal for me?

Amazon has dropped the price on Logitech's Harmony Companion Remote down to $99.99, which is a savings of $50. This remote will allow you to leave behind the stack of remotes you currently use to control your TV, DVD player, cable box and home theater system, and use just one insteadl.

Feature include:

Works with Alexa for voice control. Performs activities like Lower the blinds, dim the lights, fire-up the TV for movie night—all with a tap of the finger.

Use your Smartphone (with available app) or included Harmony Remote for one-touch control of your entertainment system and home automation devices such as Philips Hue lights or Nest Learning Thermostat

Companion remote includes full featured home entertainment controls including dedicated home automation controls

Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360

Simple setup on computer or the available smartphone app – works with over 270,000 devices, including your TV, satellite or cable box, blu-ray player, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, game consoles, Philips Hue lights, and more

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This isn't an all-time low on this remote, but it's the lowest we have seen in quite a while. It allows you to stop using 10 different remotes all the time and instead just use one.

- This isn't an all-time low on this remote, but it's the lowest we have seen in quite a while. It allows you to stop using 10 different remotes all the time and instead just use one. Things to know before you buy! - If you want to take advantage of the Alexa features, you'll need an Alexa-enabled device. You can bundle the remote and an Echo Dot for just $30 more, which is an additional $20 in savings.

