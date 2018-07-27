The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier is down to $299 on Amazon. This deal is price-matching Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. The $299 price is actually even better than Prime Day when the purifier dropped to $349. It's also $80 better than the last regular deal.

This device is both a fan and an air purifier. It automatically detects your home's air quality, and adjusts itself as needed to remove allergens and pollutants. You can also control it with your smartphone using the Dyson Link app. There's even a special mode for nighttime, where this will continue to monitor the air and react when necessary, but at the quietest setting so as not to disturb your sleep. Your purchase is backed by a two-year warranty as well.

