What you need to know
- Company of Heroes is now available on iPhone and Android.
- The smash-hit PC-gaming strategy title has been adapted for mobile.
- It follows an intense WWII campaign beginning with the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
Feral Interactive has today released Company of Heroes for both iPhone and Android following its successful release on iPad.
Feral announced the release back in August. Company of Heroes was originally released on PC back in 2006, winning multiple awards as a real-time strategy game. Feral has adapted the game for touchscreens and successfully released the game on iPad earlier this year. From the developer:
Company of Heroes offers players an epic WWII campaign, with gameplay comprised of intense squad-based battles that progress from the D-Day landings through to the liberation of Normandy. Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls.
The game will be available on the iPhone 6S or later, although you'll need to be running iOS 13.1. The game is "officially supported" on the following Android devices:
- Google Pixel 2 or better
- Samsung Galaxy S8 or better
- Samsung Galaxy Note8 or better
- OnePlus 5T / 6T / 7 / 8
- Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact
- HTC U12+
- LG V30+
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- Xiaomi Mi 6 / Mi 9 / Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
The game is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store for a one-off purchase price of £13.99 / $13.99 / €14,99. If you already own the game on iPad, it's free to download on iPhone!
Check out Feral Interactive's new trailer below!
