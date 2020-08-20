What you need to know
- Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone and Android.
- It will be released on September 10.
- The award-winning title was originally released for PC back in 2006.
Feral Interactive has today announced that PC gaming smash-hit Company of Heroes is making its way to iPhone and Android next month.
In a press release today, Feral Interactive stated:
Building on its lauded debut on iPad earlier this year, Feral Interactive has today announced that the groundbreaking World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes will be released on September 10th for iPhone and Android.
Company of Heroes offers players an epic WWII campaign, with gameplay comprised of intense squad-based battles that progress from the D-Day landings through to the liberation of Normandy. Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls.
The game even has a shiny new trailer showcasing the game on mobile:
The game was released for iPad earlier this year, featuring a strategy campaign centered around two companies of American soldiers fighting in Europe during WWII. The game begins with the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
The game will be made available for iPhone and several Android devices from September 10 for a single purchase price of $13.99. Owners of the iPad version will be able to install the game on iPhone at no extra cost. The full list of support Android devices is:
- Google Pixel 2 or better
- Samsung Galaxy S8 or better
- Samsung Galaxy Note8 or better
- OnePlus 5T / 6T / 7 / 8
- Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact
- HTC U12+
- LG V30+
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- Xiaomi Mi 6 / Mi 9 / Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Android players can officially register their interest on the Google Play Store now!
