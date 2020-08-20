Feral Interactive has today announced that PC gaming smash-hit Company of Heroes is making its way to iPhone and Android next month.

In a press release today, Feral Interactive stated:

Building on its lauded debut on iPad earlier this year, Feral Interactive has today announced that the groundbreaking World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes will be released on September 10th for iPhone and Android.

Company of Heroes offers players an epic WWII campaign, with gameplay comprised of intense squad-based battles that progress from the D-Day landings through to the liberation of Normandy. Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls.