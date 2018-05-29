When we were first introduced to the Asus ZenFone 5 at MWC this February, we came away feeling...less than excited. The ZenFone 5 is one of the most shameless iPhone X clones we've seen so far in 2018, and to help get your mind off its notch and vertical dual cameras, Asus has created a commercial for the phone that's actually not terrible.

In fact, it's pretty great.

After having OK GO perform at MWC following the ZenFone 5's debut, Asus partnered with the band once more for its "1 Man, 1 Dance, and 89 ZenFone 5" clip.

The commercial follows the trend of other OK GO music videos by dousing your eyes with elaborate visuals in one continuous take, and while it's not as impressive as This Too Shall Pass or adorable as White Knuckles, it's still plenty fun to watch.

Unfortunately, as entertaining as the video is, it doesn't make the ZenFone 5 any more appealing. The phone doesn't look terrible, but with the Galaxy S9 already proven to be an excellent phone and big things expected from Google's Pixel 3 in just a few short months, the ZenFone 5 is going to have an awfully hard time finding an audience.

