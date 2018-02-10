This week brings warm hearts and cold Olympic temperatures; and the brave souls who are part of each.

This weekend and the next will be filled with hearts and flowers for a lot of people because Valentine's Day hits in the middle of the week. It's apparent that whoever invented the holiday was single or it would have been like other occasions that get shifted around to come up on the weekend and I wouldn't be trying to find a good place to eat that will still get me home in time for bed because Thursday is another holiday, called Get Up and Go to Work Day. Not as fun to celebrate, that one.

In any case, you can't go anywhere to escape Valentine's Day goodies designed to show your appreciation of a loved one or potential loved one and to exchange money from your bank account to a merchant's bank account. It's the American way. Though I have to say the local grocery store has some incredible-looking tulips.

And of course, some of us will not be celebrating Valentine's Day for one reason or another. It's cool, there are plenty of Olympics to fill the space. Around here we'll be doing both and I'll try not to be jealous of Pita Taufatofua (AKA Mr. Tonga) with his oily and perfect physique when network television shows his grand entrance over and over. And over. (But seriously, look at the guy. Wowza. And an accomplished athlete in multiple sports, too!) and instead, marvel at how anyone can do anything when it's that cold and do it so well. Please, do not be that cold Wednesday night when I'm out with my sweetheart.

