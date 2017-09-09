The comments are open for business!
Another weekend is here, and with it comes yet another hurricane determined to wreck everything in its path. We hope everyone in its path can stay safe and has a home to return to once the weather settles down. Our thoughts go out to folks affected by Harvey and Irma, and we hope everything turns out for the best.
For those of us who aren't facing Mother Nature's wrath, here is your weekend spot for talking about anything. Android is cool and we all love it, but there are so many other great things to chatter about — cars, cameras, pets, lawn mowers, you name it.
This is also a great spot for people who work Saturday and Sundays, where you can pass some time while the boss isn't looking by getting to know your fellow AC members. That's what I do 😁. Think about us while you're enjoying the weekend; both the people who are working hard and the people who are hardly working.
And once again, if you're in the areas affected by Irma listen to your local authorities and get out of dodge if they recommend it! Stay safe so we can talk next week.
I hope Irma misses North Carolina. If it does come it would be the first ;) hurricane for me in NC! Happy weekend to everyone and stay safe!
Is the Pixel XL 2 going to be a great phone? I'm trying to decide now whether to sell my unopened Pixel XL now and wait for Pixel XL 2 (using a Moto X 2014 to get by).
What say this all knowing board 😀
I'd say sell before the Pixel 2 is announced since you won't get nearly as much money after the replacement comes out. This is, presuming you can still use the Moto X in the mean time.
Thanks, Moto X up and running on Pure Nexus.
Yeah sell it, and get as much bread as possible.....Moto x is a good phone to stand on till that XL 2 comes out
Technology apparently is changing our buying habits for emergencies. This morning, at a Wal-Mart in the Florida Panhandle the usual supplies of bread, water, milk, toilet paper and batteries were looking depleted, but being restocked. Portable power banks for phones were absolutely gone. Picked clean.
Makes sense.
WalMart is used to stocking extra bread, milk, water, etc when they have a bit of warning for things like hurricanes or bad snow storms. Their purchasing dept. will take note for the next time.
And if the power goes out, a battery back up is more valuable than milk and meat if you have no way to keep it chilled.
I can't bear to watch any hurricane coverage right now. Irma is going to destroy every place I loved as a young man... Sanibel, Marco Island, Tarpon Bay... those sand bars and barrier islands will be wiped out completely.
Stay safe.
The landscape is definitely going to get rearranged. Hope everyone gets off of Marco Island, as the storm surge may put all but the tops of buildings underwater.
I've got about 75,000 mAh in power banks, which I buy because I like them handy for emergencies and trips. I also have about a dozen 1865 batteries, and a couple of Nitecore F1 chargers which can also be used to charge other devices. They can be daisy chained with our Anker 21 watt solar panel feeding one charger, then the other, with the phone on the end. The F1's give priority to the last device, so if there's not enough power from the solar panel, it will charge the phone first, then the last battery and so on. The side benefit is that when your phone is charged, all the unused from the solar panel is stored. When the sun is behind a cloud, the F1's automatically switch to output mode to keep the current to your phone going like a UPS.
I've tested each power bank for actual output delivered to the phone during real recharging cycles, and I have enough to charge my phone from zero to 100% a total of 16.7 times. With the U11 being able to do three days per charge if I avoid gaming (yes, I tested that too!), I can go 50.1 days if there's no sunlight for the solar panel or the Zero Lemon solar power bank.
And then there's power inverters. I used inverters for my sound truck back when I did benefit concerts in public parks without electricity. The 2000 watt amps would run on their own 12 volt system, but I'd still need AC for the mixer and keyboards. I've got inverters in 100 watt, 350 watt, 750 watt, and 1500 watt versions. The 1500 is enough to run the furnace (JUST the furnace), or the fridge and a few lights.
Set your VPN to Germany, then watch the 2017 IPONE German FIM Speedway Grand Prix. Racing starts in 6 minutes. 500 cc, and NO brakes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FtwlxUuO_o
Hoping everybody down south stays safe! Excited for the Jets game this Sunday!
From what I understand, you may be the only person excited about a Jets game.
Win or lose!
Right on. Long time suffering Cubs fan here, until recently of course. Keep your head up.
Really looking forward to the Pixel XL 2 and hopefully the rumored wireless Google earbuds.
Should be a great weekend in Denver. I hope everybody down south stays safe.
Well, as of yesterday Friday, my work mate hadn't heard from his dad and his grandmother with separate houses in Antigua.
They'll be fine, it wasn't too badly hit by Irma - just that there seems to be no power or communications infrastructure at all so residents can call out to relatives that they are safe. This is how my friend described it beforehand, when he knew his father was going out to get supplies and board up both dwellings. Funny thing is this dad had a new high tech recording studio installed in his home.
Drastic times for Barbuda and many of the islands.
God speed Floridians and I hope you have the means to get away for a while.
Hope your mate's family is safe and dry. The scenes from the eastern Caribbean bring me to tears.
What kind of phone took the picture in the article? Looks amazing
I tried to look, but all that data was stripped from the image information :(
I think Andrew took that one with his Olympus 4/3 camera.
New iPhone will be called iPhone X according to leaked firmware docs.
Visited the local cat cafe this morning and quite a few kittens kept climbing on me. I so wish I had the funds to adopt another cat but I just got a new phone.... Oops!
To our brothers and sisters in the southern States, much love, prayers, and strength to you and your families.....everyone in this thread, if ur willing and able, donate a little something to the relief efforts if u haven't already (just make sure the organization is credible).....natural disasters pays a huge price.....a buck can truly go a long way
I hope everyone will be super fine after this hurricane, stay strong!!!!
As for me, i was reading about upcoming phones , mainly Mate 10, and playing lots of Starcraft and Tekken 7, doing some jogging and having fun making fun of friends :)
Prayors go out to everyone affected by mother nature.
I'm here in the Midwest, thoroughly enjoying the hell out of my midnight black Note8.
Everyone have a great weekend and stay safe if possible.
Same here. Note 8 is worth every penny spent on it. By far my favorite out of the Note Series.
Fed Ex delivered my Gear 360 today, (they were late by a day), so tonight I'll get the camera set up and see what the actual picture quality is.
The 360 camera is insanely good... and entertaining as hell... but does anybody really need one? Goodness no...
Creating good zoomable, 360 degree still photos or video takes practice... You will want to buy a standard camera tripod for the Gear 360... the camera has a standard female socket to attach to a tripod.
My prayers go out to everyone involved in hurricane. Please be and stay safe.
Same here from the Pacific Northwest.
Rubbish weather here in NZ at the moment, although nothing to compare with the pummeling the Caribbean and southern US is experiencing. Also, sparing a thought for those affected by the earthquake in Mexico.
Not trying to ignore the more important news regarding the hurricane, but football season is here!! Hopefully my Raiders get a W tomorrow. And I'm looking forward to watching the Notre Dame vs Georgia game. Go Irish! 🍀
I hope as many people as possible make it through the next few weeks ok.
I'm still trying to recover from the past week of work. Been running around today, and tomorrow I have to show up early for a concert to do soundchecks. I'm engineering the event, and I'm so glad I did not agree to sing. It's mixed bag because I do miss singing, and they are performing one of the songs that I used to do all the time, but I can't burn the candle at both ends like that. The last time I tried, it was for a theatrical event, and I actually broke my foot jumping down stairs trying to get to the stage on time. We got other sound guys for that production, and I did my part with a cane, which everyone thought was a part of the character. I can't say I miss singing, but I do miss acting. It's working with people to do something good together that I like best. I also like that racial barriers fall apart when working closely with each other. I'm often the only white guy in the troupe, and I get more hugs and kisses walking into a rehearsal than I do meeting with my own family! It's not just a superficial friendship either... it's deep and genuine. I remember when our water main broke where it comes into the house, and I was under the porch figuring out the best way to dig up the line. Next thing I know, I look up and there's a bunch of the guys standing there with shovels and grins! I could go on and on about countless situations going both ways, or even just needing someone to talk to or a shoulder to cry on, and I wonder why the rest of the world can't be this way...
I am worrying about the new backup and sync feature. If I install this in place if Google drive will I still be able to save documents or PDFs downloaded by the chrome browser directly to a folder in Google drive or will I have to download it to a folder that is synced with backup and sync?
At this point I no longer keep active data files on the PC, all of my work is done within Google drive so syncing files doesn't really matter. There a few times when I need to transfer a file from the PC, such as when I scan documents into the scanner folder, but then I manually move the document to the appropriate folder in Google drive.
I use the PC for the scanner, Turbo tax, and my weather station software is on it. Other than that everything is done from Google drive.
I have a 27 inch monitor so it is easier to access drive this way than on a tablet or phone. In the future I plan to get a Chromebook, but until then I use the PC to manipulate data in Google drive.
I am just worried that things are not going to work with back up and sync.
Back up and snyc says it doesn't stream files on demand. Will I still be able to watch videos stored in Google drive or Google photos, on my PC?
Will I still be able to have one document modified by different family members or is that functionally restricted to G suite users?
Yeah, although southwest climate is enviable... and many absolutely have few alternatives as to where they live... for living elsewhere takes courage, removes one from family, community, and friend roots..
There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and flood'n down in Texas. In its first 100 years, Houston had no less than 16 major floods. The Mississippi River basin is a low floodplain that will flood repeatedly... and my God, Irma is about to level south Florida...
I could not put up with one or two guaranteed natural disasters in a lifetime. Granted, forest fire risk is a real issue for me. Fort McMurray got lucky, most of which was spared... But I'm no fan of flood or tornado or hurricane...
Really folks, long cold winters aren't as hateful as you might think. The sumner climate here features lots of daylight and warm, but not unbearable, dry heat. Granted, the major local employer, the oil and gas industry is not ideal for everyone. You either bear a high cost of living locally, or live in 10x10 camp rooms while at work, and commute at least 500km for your set of shifts.
Nice place to visit... Florida & Texas... but not a snowballs chance in heck would I live there and assume the natural disaster risk.
Or.. when Houston rebuilds... Why would you build any living space < 12 feet above ground?