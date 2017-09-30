Reset and recuperate with friends both online and off.
Weekends are all about taking time to shake away the work-week brain dust. No matter your job, work can get stressful and everyone needs to find time to step away and remember how to enjoy themselves. That could mean something quiet and relaxing or extreme and adrenaline pumping, or anything in-between. And while you're winding down from it all here's the place where you can get together with friends and chat about anything.
I like to spend my downtime with either a fishing pole or a guitar in my hands, and it seems like everything is awesome while I'm doing either. My job is filled with cool stuff that I enjoy, but it still can be stressful so I value doing the other things I love whenever I get a chance. I imagine most of us feel the same way, even if you've not yet found the job you love.
More of that fun and possibly stressful work will be heading our way very soon, as we get our keyboards and minds lubricated to prepare for Google's October 4 hardware show. Andrew and Russell are headed to San Francisco, Daniel is going to get together with Google Canada and the rest of us will be typing furiously and watching the live stream. Nobody is sure exactly what Google's one big thing will be this go 'round, but we're sure they will drop a bomb about something while they show off the new Pixel 2 phones and other products. They always do.
It will be fun, and we'll be ready!
So what are you up to this weekend? Jump into the comments below and let's talk about it.
Reader comments
Your weekend comments thread is open for business
Excited! Can't wait! Tuesday is Note8 delivery! Including "presents" from Sammy! 👍
They also give me free VR headset and $300 for my wife's S7e. Now I have to convince her that she "needs" the S8! 🤣
Exciting days ahead.
I've had my Note 8 about 2 weeks.
What surprised me is how I found my old Note 5.... How it feels like the much, much bigger phone... It is obviously wider....
The 18:9 form Samsung has now really is ideal for smart phones. The Note 8 doesn't feel like a big phone at all. It will be copied.
Bell only offered $120 for my Note 5, so I just sold it this morning for $240, plus $40 for the wireless charger Samsung shipped as a freebie with the Note 8.... I'd never, ever use the wireless charger.
I was lucky. As a former Note 7 owner Samsung gave me $420 for it. So basically I paid $550 for the 8. And I got my $900 refund check for the 7. Not too shabby from Sammy!
Long winters here.... The kids will be lucky if there is no snow Halloween night... Often our first snow is on Halloween...
Anyways, you mentioned playing guitar. I bought a used Fender Stratocaster... It still had the protective plastic on the back plate for half price... It's mint.
I am considering getting a used Xbox one, or maybe wait for the new one coming soon.... And buying the game/instructional game Rocksmith.
Must be many who have tried Rocksmith. I'll be starting from absolutely zero music knowledge.
Never too old to learn... And it's good for the brain... Something to work at over the winter.
I haven't been impressed with what I see in android. I'd love to see rocksmith come to Android.... They are on IOS only.
I've been kind of down this week.
I asked a girl out...
Didn't go as planned.
There is a foolish idea out there that 'girls like bad guys' or 'bad guys always have girl friends'...
The truth is that it's just a numbers game.... More reserved, or quiet men don't ask as many women out on dates. If the 'good guys' would simply demonstrate a little more confidence and ask women, who they are interested in, out as often as the more arrogant jerks out there... Well, they wouldn't be lonely.
You will find someone. If you are younger.... Yeah, at younger ages, we tend to fall a little bit harder for women... It must have evolutionary reasons... The singular drive and desire... Anyways, move on... Thousands of potential dates out there.
Used the Note8 for over a week now.
It's a keeper. Fantastic phone.
Hope there's some wonderful news regarding Project Fi. Budget Android One's would be welcomed as well. And extending OS support to 3.5 years.
Today I rest..... at least for the rest of the day. LG says I've done my daily 3000 steps, and it's not even noon yet.
Do I pause to reflect on yesterday's miracle, Motorola / Lenovo updating the Moto X Pure Edition to Android 7.0. And, although the rollout was somehow escaping my Moto X Pure Edition, my friends over on /r/MotoX managed to post capture the OTA for us to sideload. The amazing aspect of the event was that I successfully installed Nougat without any sparks, flames or smoke.....Yes, everything works. TaDa.