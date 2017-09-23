The comments are open and ready!
Yet another week has passed, and we're starting to get into the home stretch of 2017. At least in the smartphone world. But it's cool — this time of the year makes for some great weekends.
Weekends at the end of summer are awesome. The weather isn't quite as hot so it's a great time to get outside and breathe some fresh air. Maybe fire up the grill, or take a hike, or do any of those things it was just too hot to do a few weeks ago. Heck, even the fish start biting again!
We're in prep-mode for the last big new phone push of the year. Google has their Pixel 2 shindig planned in about a week, and then we can take it all in and look at all the great products from the companies that make Android what it is. It's been a pretty good year for an Android fan. From the CES hype train to the Note 8 launch, we saw so many excellent phones from all the big names. We all will have a favorite, but I think everyone agrees that it's cool when everyone has a choice that they love.
So take a minute and share what you're doing over the weekend, and let everyone know what phone from 2017 caught your eye. We're not done just yet, but so far I'm feeling the G6 as the overall winner, even though it's not my personal choice. Oh, and I'm working this weekend, but doing it from my back porch where the hibiscus are still in bloom and mulberry trees keep me in the shade. For a few more weeks, anyway. 😎
"It's been a pretty good year for an Android fan."
To be honest, I feel the exact opposite. 2017 has been a pretty horrible year when it comes to phones as far as I'm concerned.
I hate phablets or any phone I can't use with one hand and all 2017 flagships (worthy of that name, which excludes the XZ1 Compact unfortunately) are oversized and not that much better than the best of 2016.
I guess it might be because it's the first year of the shift to 2:1 screens and OEMs need to figure out the sizes of their phones. For example, the 5.8" S8 makes absolutely no sense with the S8 and Note 8 sizes next to it. So I hope to see Samsung adjust the screen sizes to more logical iterations in 2018 (5.5" on the S9, 6" on the S9+ and 6.5" on the S9 Note would be better solutions). Same for LG with the G at 5.8" and the V at 6" I mean...it's pretty much the same. If the G7 doesn't come down in size, it makes no sense to have it alongside the V30/V40).
Then there's the eternal hope that Sony wakes up and catches on with the times (and if it takes the iPhone X for them to do it, I'll be a little bit less harsh with Apple going forward) and that Nokia picks a new CEO for HMD that stops with the crap job that Sarvikas and his team have been doing.
And then there's that thing where, I mean...what exactly, apart from 2:1 screens, have 2017 phones added new? If you think about it...nothing. I haven't seen a single phone that I think "I need to replace this S7 with that". And I'm absolutely sure I won't be seeing it this year.
If I had to pick a phone to win 2017 though...I think I'd pick the V30. Not because it offers anything mindblowing but because it represents the much needed correction of the ship's trajectory that LG was taking. It I didn't hate the size, I'd pick it up because it pretty much has all of my main requisites from a flagship:
- wireless charging
- OLED display and the ability to add a black theme
- microSD expansion
- IP68
- great cameras with great manual controls.
- and double tap to wake and sleep (Which is pretty much mandatory to me on any phone that makes the wrong choice of putting the fingerprint scanner on the back)
The V30 actually gets extra points in my book because, like the G6, it's the only phone that does dual-cameras right.
The ultra-wide lens is far far more useful in day-to-day life than a monochrome lens or a zoom lens. For monochrome, apart from Huawei, no one seems to know how to take minimal advantage of it. For zoom, a far better option would be to have higher resolution cameras (which was the old Nokia approach) instead of the annoying 12mp shooters we've downgraded the phones to.
Going into 2018, I hope LG finishes improving the ultra-wide lens by adding OIS to it as well (and bumping the resolution). If the G7 comes with a 5.5" no-bezels display and all the things of the V30 plus OIS on the ultra-wide, it'll be a hell of a phone and hard to beat (and it will put Samsung in a hard spot if they don't figure under the display scanners in time again).
In the 90's until Wednesday here in Grand Rapids. It's warmer in the fall now then it has been all summer!!! I also received my S8 yesterday from Verizon, free. Just need to pay off my V20 over the next year and I'm all set. Wish it was the S8+ personally, but I pushed it as far as I could.