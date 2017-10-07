Kick back and relax. Stay a while.

One more week down and one week closer to the end of 2017. And it was a big deal kind of weel for Google fans as the company showed the world all the new stuff.

The Pixel 2 and XL 2 look like what we expected, the new Google Home Mini and its giant brother Max are interesting, the Pixelbook is beautiful and outrageously expensive, and a redesigned Daydream headset looks like it will keep your phone a little cooler. Neat stuff.

I'm interested in having a look at all of it, naturally, but this weekend I am going to do my best to not care about any of it. Got up early and went to the Farmer's Market today and will spend tomorrow out beside the grill. It's good to get your mind away from work, no matter how cool your work might be!

I'll make up for it next week :)

So, what's everyone else up to over the weekend? Hopefully, you'll find a way to change gears and stop thinking about the work thing (or the school thing, which can seem like work) for a couple days and just unwind your mind. We all need to rest up and be ready for Wolfenstein 2 in a couple of weeks. #MANFA

Hit up the comments and say hey for a while and let us know what's up!