One more week down and one week closer to the end of 2017. And it was a big deal kind of weel for Google fans as the company showed the world all the new stuff.
The Pixel 2 and XL 2 look like what we expected, the new Google Home Mini and its giant brother Max are interesting, the Pixelbook is beautiful and outrageously expensive, and a redesigned Daydream headset looks like it will keep your phone a little cooler. Neat stuff.
I'm interested in having a look at all of it, naturally, but this weekend I am going to do my best to not care about any of it. Got up early and went to the Farmer's Market today and will spend tomorrow out beside the grill. It's good to get your mind away from work, no matter how cool your work might be!
I'll make up for it next week :)
So, what's everyone else up to over the weekend? Hopefully, you'll find a way to change gears and stop thinking about the work thing (or the school thing, which can seem like work) for a couple days and just unwind your mind. We all need to rest up and be ready for Wolfenstein 2 in a couple of weeks. #MANFA
Hit up the comments and say hey for a while and let us know what's up!
Just chillin, playing some Neverwinter on my PS4. I have a 4 day weekend which might feel long because I want my Pixel 2 XL now lol. Going to meet up with some friends later today for dinner, good times.
I'll be watching the baseball game with my mother tomorrow. ⚾
Late to the game, I know, but I just found out "Finding Neverland" makes me cry.
Going to see Wilco tonight. I'll catch most of the Cubs and actually miss a Crimson Tide game. Doing it for the wife.
I will never love a woman that much. Nobody makes me miss my Georgia games!! Sorry.
The sky is blue (or gray depending on where you are). It's hockey season (let's go Rangers). Btw I'm suprised AC didn't run a story on SwiftKey's new design. I love it.
Keeping me busy playing with V30 until the king (Pixel 2 XL) arrives in couple of weeks 😉
Wasn't there another weekend,like 4 to 5 days ago?
Been playing Madden 18 all morning, now it's time for a nap and then a good workout. Hey those fruit look amazing, let me guess you took that pic with a Note 8?
My wife and I are enjoying Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg, TX! Lots of festive music and, of course, BEER!