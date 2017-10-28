Nothing spooky about these comments!
Happy Halloween!
This weekend will bring a lot of fun to a lot of people because almost everyone loves Halloween. The kids get to dress up like pirates or princesses or whatever, the older kids get together and do lord knows what, and adults will find plenty of parties and events filled with good times. Putting on a costume and being silly is something we should do more than once each year.
Of course, we have to be responsible. Don't let kids trick or treat without a flashlight or a Glo-stick, check their bags for unwrapped candy (and steal all the mini peanut butter cups for yourself), watch the roads while you're driving and don't drink too much or slam a couple hits of X and get behind the wheel. You've heard the drill a thousand times, but for real, be careful just in case someone else isn't.
And while you're having fun and staying safe, be sure to snap a ton of pics! If you have a Note 8 or a Pixel 2 or another phone that can do it, take some great portrait-mode selfies, or use your G6 or V30 to take some great ultrawide shots or any of the other great Android phones with bumping cameras will make for some quality photos. Then upload them to Google Photos and drop the link in the comments so we all can check them out! It's always cool to see what costumes people can come up with.
This year I'm going as the ghostly image of a navigation bar because that's scary af ... 🥁 ba dum tssss
Y'all have fun and be sure to let everyone know what you've got going on this weekend and don't forget those pics!
Reader comments
40° weather and got my 4 miles run in. Love running in the cold. Not a baseball fan but GO STROS!
Passed midterm this week for Certified Personal Trainer.
Fired up my old Sony Z1 from 2014 with cracked screen for old nostalgia purposes.
Jerry, what's your daily now?
Gonna marathon the crap out of Stranger Things with the wife.
Gonna go play in some haunted mazes tonight to get my mind of this World Series so far!
I recently got an Asus ZenScreen.
I originally saw it on Mr. Mobile.
It is pretty cool
https://youtu.be/CvCX8sZpoDY
Hey Jerry, Thanks for the advice last weekend about the Asus C101!! It is truly awesome!! I don't care what Andrew or Daniel says behind your back, to me you "de" man!!
I'm going to enjoy the rest of the afternoon on the woods with my dog, letting her wear herself out chasing squirrels.
And then, lots of cooking. My guest tonight is vegetarian, and doing a whole meal without any meat is not something I'm accustomed to, so this should be fun.