No shirt, no shoes, no problem. But no arguing over displays!
Google's big week is over. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are in the wild, and everyone has an opinion about them. Of course they (we) do because that's what we always do. Samsung may sell the most phones but it seems like Google's are the ones that generate the most talk.
Something about arguing over a phone you have no intentions of buying is fun until it stops being fun. It's pretty much stopped being fun. The Pixel 2 XL doesn't have an amazing display and if you're spending your own money, you should decide how much that matters. Buy what you like and stop worrying about what you don't and you'll be a happier person.
Like these happy geese.
So no Pixel arguing here because this space is not for that. It's for being chill and talking with other chill people about whatever (except Pixel 2 XL displays and politics). It's a great place to discuss weekend plans or tell us how great your vacation was.
This is a super-exciting weekend for me, even though I'm work-busy for all of it. My desk is piled high with stuff I can't talk about until next week and I'll be messing with it so that I have something worth saying when I can. It's one of those deals where you're so busy you don't know where to start, but you love every second of it, ya know?
So what are you up to? Tell us all something good!
Got my 45 min crossfit in before work this morning. All caught up with CPT training. Ready for the cold front and a wedding to go to tomorrow with my Queen. Ready for my Mid term but that will hold off till Monday.
Oh and HOOK EM HORNS 🤘🤘🤘
So far so good at halftime.
Happy that the iMore app is back for Android. The interface looks good and it functions much better than the previous one.
Wondering if the Android Central app will get a similar update.
Crimson Tide football this afternoon. Looking forward to The Walking Dead tomorrow.
On the 3rd day of my 7 day water fast and I'm feeling great. Gonna walk and bathe my Husky and then hit the gym for about an hour and then take the wife to the salon to get her nails done. Maybe I'll splurge and have a massage while I'm at it. Feeling super relaxed.
..why no factory/OTA images for Pixel 2 [XL] on Google?
https://developers.google.com/android/images
Spending time with my daughter and watching college football today (Go Blazers!). First rehearsal for A Christmas Story tomorrow; unlike when I played Tom Robinson in To Kill a Mockingbird, I get to play a drunk Santa. Fun times!
I want a Pixel or Pixel 2, but I don't have Pixel or Pixel 2 money. I have a used 6P that became the first phone I've ever had that ran out of juice mid-conversation. That was awkward.
The rains have returned here in the Pacific Northwest.
Fire season just opened up and I got one day of burning brush in - then came the rain. Oh well.
Went and seen 'Blade Runner 2049'. Maybe the best sequel I've seen in awhile.
Break from the singing competition means a day to relax at home (though it would be nice if Intelcom would deliver my Amazon.ca parcel so I could go have a snooze). Surprisingly it's not a tech item this time; it's the Cat-it Flower Water Fountain!
Weather is decent today so I might sneak out at some point too (after that nap). Did I mention I'm tired today? ;)
Congrats to the Dodgers!
Go Yankees...or go Astros! Don’t care between these two.
Astros. Verlander v Kershaw. Hell yeah
Also... who would have thought that an iPhone (8) would be the year’s most underrated smartphone? Using it has been a joy, and I can't I've had that feeling with any previous Apple product.
I love my 8 Plus. It is indeed the most underrated phone of the year.
Just started the grill and getting ready to throw on some steaks. Family+grilling out=heaven
Don, where are our invites? lol
Jerry, I got a major dilemma. I am trying to pick between the Acer R11 or the Asus C100 or C101, which is the newest Asus. The C101 has a better processor than the C100 but the reviews are better for the Acer R11. I have a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 but it's about to go out!! I really would love another tablet with the specs but I will never spend $600 on a tablet again, including the S3. And the pickings for Android tablets are getting very slim for the 10 in. Chromebook convertibles seem like the best bet because they are cheaper and they have apps from the Google store.
Unlike most people I use my tablet for social media, MS Word, email, games, watching videos...etc. Not my phone, I use it as a phone!! (How people can do so much on a screen that small is beyond me. Even if it's a 5.5 inch screen).
Somebody help me!!!!!
Went fishing this morning. Will take a nap, grill some steaks, and then go fishing again. Poor me.
Gonna do some house cleaning and after that I'm gonna chill all day and play Iesabel(legit diablo-esque) on my tablet.
Still trying to get my N8 and Samsung Health to play nice. What I found is that the counts are accurate until I get on the bus. Then the time I am on the bus is counted, but there are no steps to correspond. Weird.