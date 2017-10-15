A friendly atmosphere in the middle of an internet at war.
This is your spot to kick back and talk with your friends. We see the same regular faces here in our little corner every week, and it's interesting watching everyone get to know each other a little better. It's also great to see the new faces, even if it's just for a single visit. And let's be honest — it's nice to find something besides phones to talk about online once in a while. I sit here with Rex, my old dachshund, every weekend and read through the comments when I have a minute and find it oddly relaxing. So does Rex, I think.
It's been a tough week. The world seems to be coming apart at the seams; we're still reeling from the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas, people in the Caribbean are dying before our eyes, and we're actually fighting over politics instead of just yelling at each other. Seems like a lot of weeks have been tough weeks as of late.
Someone can chime in about safe spaces, but I find a need to just shut everything out for a while and try to find some inner focus. Hearing how you have to wash your car or that you're going to see a movie or whatever else reminds me that we're all the same once you whittle away at the outer shell a little. That's awesome.
So take a minute and let us all know about the mundane boring things you're doing this weekend as well as anything really cool. I'm buttoning up some things to prepare for a busy busy week at work, but I'm being chill as can be while doing it. Just me and Rex.
Sunday’s. The day I chill at home and get my laundry washed and my work wardrope prepared for the week. I also take my wife grocery shopping so she can prep whatever I’m having for lunch that week.
Sunday’s are also when she makes some kind of amazing breakfast. I think today it’s french toast with some old thyme butcher shop thick cut bacon.
Mmmmm. But before all that we’re gonna chill in the living room. I’m usually reading up on tech websites and comments threads while she’s currently enjoys playing StarDew Valley on Nintendo Switch. Which is a consol I highly recommend.
That sounds yummy!
Never got into Stardew Valley myself, but will be picking up a Switch by Christmas. Can't wait to play Super Mario Odyssey and more Zelda.
Anime day. Alone at the house. Wife's at work. I'm taking football if today.
Off. Thanking football off. Stupid swipe.
Taking? Swiping keyboard again?
Happens to us all!
😖😲
Celebrating my daughter's fifth birthday! Three more weeks till my brand new home is complete and keys in hand.
Hoping my old neighbors are ok with our NorCal fires that are getting contained.
Happy Sunday all!
I have to mow the grass and take my two daughters age 6 and 8 months to a small carnival/haunted hayride. Then play some basketball with a old friend of mine that's in town til 12 today and cap thr day off playing some destiny 2 on the xbox one . HAVE A HAPPY SUNDAY EVERYONE BE SAFE
Well, if play with ya if cross play was allowed on PlayStation. Have fun!
Well...since this is the last weekend before Diwali...most Indians will be busy...cleaning their homes :D
And on a side note: I did a Netflix marathon and finished Stranger Things yesterday.
Going to a Stitch n ***** (knitting) in my new city today. Otherwise, just having a lazy morning. With cats. Maybe read a book. Or binge watch Mindhunter. While knitting.
Plenty of leaves to rake if anyone's bored
I'm preparing for the Chicago Bears to turn around this season and head to Super Bowl Glory! ( Or waiting for Godot...whomever comes first...)
Sitting at home trying to get info on whether or not Gran Turismo Sport will have Xperia remote-play options available.
The Rangers and Yankees are killing me, but I have been good. Gotta get a workout in today after church. #GetThemGains
I'm kicking back and listening to some great music
Participating in a singing contest this afternoon at a local pub. They're doing it like "The Voice" with blind auditions then battle rounds (which is what I'm looking forward to the most).
For an idea of my singing, feel free to click here (if this works)
https://youtu.be/xXxMHXtxAG4
Good luck! You are bravrr than I am!
Driving home today. Traveled 400 miles to watch my college team blow a 17 point first-half lead yesterday.
This morning I'm chillin at my best friends place doing laundry. I'm very happy she lets me do this every weekend. I cleaned her deck. We are probably going to end up going to our local brewery, Chain Reaction in a few.
Later in the day I'll probably end up playing Neverwinter on my PS4 when I get home and check the 2 XL forums to see how many more people stopped by the Verizon store to check out the new phones. Oh and I'll probably keep checking my order status on my Stormtrooper 2XL to see if the ship date has moved up from November 13th.
I hope everyone is having a great weekend.
I got The Shadow of War game so I'm geeking out today 😉
For sanity sake, I think it's a must to ban the news from ones home. I did it years ago. Life is SO much better without it. I know the world is crazy. I do not need to know the details. With that said, I'll be heading down to the beach today. I try to do 4+ miles most every day. Should be about 88 degrees there today. Sun, fresh air, exercise.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99TEFsL-S4o
I had my heart set on getting this Asus convertible because it was on sale at Best Buy for $249. Looked up the Sunday sales on the app.... No longer on sale, it's back to the $349 regular price.
It seems to me when people put stuff on sale it should stay that way until the stock is depleted.
REAL BUMMER........
Wife is away on a road trip with friends, so I had a hot pocket and tiramisu for dinner while watching the season's first episode of RWBY. I'm avoiding the corner store with the adorable redhead because I'm used to her looking for me and starting conversations, and the guys that work there are giving me the side eye because... I don't know why. Hopefully it's just the androsterone affecting things.
We just had a storm a few minutes ago while I was driving home, and I watched limbs being torn from trees on the road I was driving. Fun times! Don't know what I'm having for lunch... maybe Taco Bell?
Got to love it when the wife is away!
Yesterday morning starting with a 5:30am flight from Reno, NV to Denver, CO. 15 minutes from landing, we were diverted to Colorado Springs due to foggy conditions. There, we sat on the tarmac for a bout 1 hour refueled and headed into Denver. Missed my connecting flight by about 15 minutes and couldn't get anything for about 6 hours. I ended up on a red eye from San Francisco to Pittsburgh. Arrived at home this morning at 8am.
Glad to be back in West Virginia with the family. Slept about 3 hours, so I'll catch up later tonight.
Aaron Rodgers with a possible broken collar bone for you football heads. Not good news.
On another note, if anyone plays Gears of War 4, its Quad XP for all playlists.
Hope everyone is having a great Sunday.
acestream://66fa7d75506e9a3e8ea42c8ba81623ba14ae9144
Church, lunch with extended family, now home to do laundry, catch up on some tv and maybe get a nap in.
Loosing my mind waiting for my Pixel 2 XL to come. Only a few more weeks!
Thursday or Friday for my all black xl! I feel you!
I'm there too...
Wife and son want to take a serious look at it - which is a good thing.
I have friends and family living in the area of the wildfires, and thankfully they and their property are ok.
Can't even deal with a President who doesn't know what he is the President OF.
This Sunday, I am doing some housework, some laundry, and some drinking.
Chilling in the recliner now, chatting with my AC buddies.
Gave away my Chief's game ticket to my nephew so I'm home setting up getting ready to watch my 5-0 Chiefs go 6-0 after beating the Steelers . Go CHIEFS!!
Browns fan here. And fan of anybody that plays the Steelers! Go Chiefs! And yes, it is very hard to be a Browns fan. I just can't give up on them.
Playing with my S7 Edge and my 2 new Acer Chromebooks, an r11 and a Chromebook 14. Time to integrate all.
That R11 was the one on sale at Best Buy yesterday!! It's back to his regular price today when I decided to get it..... *still bummed
I had lunch with my family who were visiting, now debating on whether or not I should go the cigar bar close to me or spend time at my house watching football.