The best 48 hours of the week, every week.
Another weekend is here, and this time of the year means an outdoors weekend for some and a weekend by the fireplace for others. Here in DC area this one will be glorious and could be the last glorious one for a while. That means making the most out of it!
I'll probably just sit around and do a lot of nothing while my wife does some early holiday shopping; Hanukkah and Christmas are closing in and both can be a pretty big deal around my house. And since I mostly suck at shopping for, well, anything I get to stay home and babysit the dogs. Not complaining, not even one little bit.
Of course, the big holiday spending spree is yet to come and there's always a chance I'll get drafted to be chauffeur and doorman and anything else that doesn't involve gift decisions except for my dad, who wants a pair of headers for his El Camino. I totally have that one under control.
One thing that's not on anyone's list this year is a new phone. Everyone in the family is set for a while and while the new iPhone X is one I want some time with, I'm still not into the prices new phones have attached to them. $1,000 buys like five sets of headers for pop's 396 and won't be nearly as fun to use once set up. Vroom vroom.
Hopefully, your weekend is nice and relaxed or exciting and hectic — whichever way you like it. Take a few and share what's going on with you this weekend!
Reader comments
Your weekend comments are slow and easy
I pulled the trigger and ordered the panda Pixel 2 XL via Verizon, supposed to arrive early next week. I really wanted to get the unlocked Google Store version, but I can't wait anymore. Maybe someone can find a way to unlock the bootloader. This is the first time I'm switching to Verizon, but I do have a phone still thru AT&T (my wife's Note 8), and a phone thru Project Fi (my son's Nexus 5X). My Nexus 6P will go to him.
Maybe I'll switch back to AT&T, or move the Pixel to Fi. I'll see how the Verizon experience will be.
Jerry, the only question I can think of at the moment is, do you think we'll see a flexible phone next year?
Given all the proven issues with the Pixel 2XL, why?
Discountong of 2017 phones is well under way. The new S9 from Samsung arrives in February, etc...
The Pixel 2 is a fail, a lemon... And priced too high, given the lack of features... No expandable memory, 2nd class display, no head phone jack, and no wireless charging.
I want Google to succeed... And all device makers to push forward...
But that's one God awful mess on Google's hands.
No podcast this week? 😟 It's coo thow.
No it's not coo. It's very sad 😭
Chilling with the wife tomorrow. No plans after a long week. One more week till staycation!
This is a nice, relaxing weekend. My partner's got some kind of gaming event going on, so I took the pup out on a nice, long hike, and now I'm finally catching up on Stranger Things 2, with a good drink. And my first stab at making homemade tonic water turned out pretty damn well, if I do say so myself.
And tomorrow is tabletop gaming all day.
Got my Pixel 2 XL today. Good times.
I received my Pixel 2 XL on Tuesday. I love this phone. I am coming from a Nexus 6P that is getting short on battery life. As for the Pixel 2 XL display, I was shocked at first by the lack of saturation. After a few days I am over it and I love the display. I never notice the blue shift because I always look at my phone straight on. The camera, battery life, and speed of the phone is amazing. My wife has a Galaxy S7 Edge with a giant pink line through the screen that is out of warranty. We will have to see what the first few updates to the Pixel 2 XL bring. This may be the phone for her as well.
Finally going to see Thor Ragnarok tonight.
Very quite weekend...
Hermitizing....
The Skyforce Reloaded tournament for friends is stupid fun, so trying to push a higher score. There are 'add me' Skyforce groups on Facebook you can join... Simply add others Skyforce Reloaded SRF ID number in game.
Additional Hermitizing... 8 Ball Pool by Minicap....
I should make time for Real Racing 3, but haven't...
So yes, mobile games, sports on TV to keep an eye on.
Work will have me exceptionally busy on the 13th... Back out to live on site for 14 ten hour days. Your welcome to western Canada and parts of northwestern US... Yes, there will be gas at the gas station to get you about.