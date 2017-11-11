The place where you can talk about anything with anyone.
We do this thing every weekend here at Android Central. Our weekend comments thread is a place where people who first came here because they are Android users and fans can talk about anything with the people they've come to know.
It's a nice break from the discussion (often passionate discussion) that surrounds tech and phones and Android and everything else. This is just a place to chill out and talk about what's going on with you and what you might be doing for the weekend.
I'm starting way too late to try and get a chess set made for a family friend in time for Christmas. I just found out he wanted one and when a respectable young man (he's 13) admires a wooden chess set and tells his mom he'd like one of his own, the tools come out and the hands get busy.
Besides, it's fun and it always feels good to look at something you made once it's finished. Now to hope I can get it finished in six weeks. Heck, here's hoping I can even get the right wood delivered in six weeks!
What are you up to this weekend? It's awesome talking to other people and just being friends.
Reader comments
Take a break and join in this weekend's comments thread
Honestly, I need a break from all the idiocy, immaturity and pointless bashing I've come across so many times online.
Brushing and trimming my old man to get ready for the holidays.
Leaf collection in da cold
A heartfelt Thank You! to my former shipmates and all veterans.
@Jerry
Please take a picture of the finished product. Would love to see it.
I'll be doing some yard work and drinking some good beer.
Totally started staycation today! Me and the wife, taking it easy.
Been watching Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. Season one really comes together towards the end. Really loving it.
Spent this past Friday at dinner with my mom... Felt like I was at my last supper and enjoying my last free weekend. I normally work overnight from Sunday - Thursday, Friday and Saturday off. However I got myself a second job for financial reasons working overnight Friday and Saturday. I can always use the money, I'm only going to work one job a day so I'm hoping the sixteen hours each day means I won't exhaust myself... It'll suck not having an off day, but it definitely won't suck when I get an extra two checks a month put in my hot little hands!!!
Had the privilege of marching in the Veterans Day Parade this morning. Came home in time to catch the second half of Ohio State-Michigan State.
Wow that's going to be a nice gift..it's awesome you can make these stuff by yourself. I'm assuming it's very satisfying :)
I remember even doing small handy man job at home and after that feel nice :)