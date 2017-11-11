The place where you can talk about anything with anyone.

We do this thing every weekend here at Android Central. Our weekend comments thread is a place where people who first came here because they are Android users and fans can talk about anything with the people they've come to know.

It's a nice break from the discussion (often passionate discussion) that surrounds tech and phones and Android and everything else. This is just a place to chill out and talk about what's going on with you and what you might be doing for the weekend.

I'm starting way too late to try and get a chess set made for a family friend in time for Christmas. I just found out he wanted one and when a respectable young man (he's 13) admires a wooden chess set and tells his mom he'd like one of his own, the tools come out and the hands get busy.

Besides, it's fun and it always feels good to look at something you made once it's finished. Now to hope I can get it finished in six weeks. Heck, here's hoping I can even get the right wood delivered in six weeks!

What are you up to this weekend? It's awesome talking to other people and just being friends.