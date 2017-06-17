Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!

It's the last weekend of spring. That means we are all gearing up for the heat, the sunshine and the fun outdoorsy times that come with summer!

I'm spending this one in style at a friend's cabin on the lake to enjoy the weekend on his deck, drinking his beer and loving his rural broadband speeds. I might even wake up early and see if I can coax any trout up out of the deep water and onto the grill for lunch. Even if you still have to work, getting away from it all is important to do once in a while. Besides, his hot tub is way better than mine and I'm looking at a nifty "waterproof"-ish Lenovo Chromebook so what better way to test things?

We're also gearing up for the OnePlus 5 to show itself in all its iPhone-looking glory. If even half the rumors are true and the price is right it looks like a phone that can stand toe to toe with anything from anyone, and won't require you to take out a second mortgage to buy. We'll know everything about the phone on June 20, but we already know that OnePlus isn't the same company it used to be. That's a good thing. It's grown and we doubt we'll see any more "show your boobs to win a phone" contests or other gimmicks going forward. And that's important, even more than being able to make good stuff is.

Anyhoo, that's next week and it's the weekend right now. What y'all up to that's good? Holler in the comments!