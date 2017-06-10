Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!
We made it through yet another week, and as a reward we have two days to do what we want instead of what we have to do to keep the lights on. Making the most of those 48 hours of freedom before we do it all over again on Monday is important. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy (with an axe and ghosts in his ear).
Making the most might mean you work in the yard or on your car, or maybe you just want to head downtown and fool around all day. In any case, you'll probably find time to sit around and do nothing with a phone or tablet or even a laptop in front of your eyeballs. Here's a place where you can spend that time talking about whatever. And if you're working through the weekend and reading this on the clock, high five. 👊
in the world of Android, we got a new phone from Sony, the third Android 8.0 Dev Preview, and news about the OnePlus 5 with its rumored 8GB of RAM this week. Then there was that Apple thing, which, let's be honest, had some really cool AR stuff.
There's plenty to talk about if you want to keep things techy, but whatev. This one is for you, just be kind to each other :)
Reader comments
Expand your mind in this week's comments thread!
It's 11:15 am and already 91 degrees with a dew point of 73 degrees in Minneapolis, MN. Ugh. I'm spending my day inside in the air conditioning.
Just finished reading the comments section of the pre-review article on the Sony that you linked to here.... WOW! I thought Samsung and HTC had some serious fanboys. There aren't many, but those Sony fans aren't f’ing around.
Every company has its own set of hardcore fanboys
I just bought the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN lens for my a6000.
I recently gave it a test run and I really love it. This was what I needed, a fast prime that can also pretty much destroy backgrounds in close-ups.
Since I'm talking about cameras, does anyone here have an interchangeable lens camera? If so, what do you use it for?