Are you ready for Summer?
Now that we're done with our various North American independence holidays, it's time for the heat. Summertime heat, that is.
While we all love warm weather and spending some time out in the sun, sometimes you need to duck into somewhere cool and take a break. While you're chilling at the coffee shop or on your couch, you can grab your phone and talk about stuff right here. We all share a lot of the same interests, and when we keep politics and religion to a minimum it's always a good time.
Not much to talk about from the world of Android this week. The EU wants to teach Google a lesson, and OnePlus thinks you're holding it wrong, but this time of year new products are few and far between. Motorola will probably end the "busy" season with the #hellomotoworld thingy in New York at the end of the month, then we relax until the fall when Galaxy Notes and Googlephones become a thing. We take this time to have a second look at the mountain of stuff that happened between CES and the summer lull and really dig into how things work and what you can do with them. It's all good.
I'm recovering from a great vacation this week. It kicked off in a less than awesome way, where stupid Jerry swam right into a school of jellyfish with his eyes open. That's a picture you don't want to see, so I won't post it here. I made the rest of the AC editorial staff look at it, and they'll agree. (Ed: Yep, it's super gross.) Surprisingly, it didn't hurt as much as you would think and two days later everything was back to normal. I didn't even get any jellyfish super powers. I know, because I've been trying stuff.
So I'm kicked back, playing with my HTC Vive and checking out how it all works this weekend. Inside, where it's cool and refreshing. What are y'all up to?
Reader comments
Stay cool and chat in this week's comments thread!
Exams.
Ugh. Just wake me up when this is over.....
Laid up with a back injury. Waiting for x-rays Monday pretty much only to turn around and get a CT scan. Good times.
Ugh. Been there, done that. I hope you feel better soon!
Terrible. Hope you come through alright.
Damn. I hope you'll be alright.
The part that really sucks is missing work. I get stir crazy real quick
Dredding the 106° we're supposed to hit here in NorCal.
Dreading the 118 degrees in Phoenix more.
Ouch that's a lot of heat !!!
I guess I'm the lucky one lol
Meanwhile it's a beautiful 75 degrees in Wisconsin.
Made my move to Indiana successfully; working on catching up with old friends and family.
Sitting here waiting for the Blue Angels on Pensacola Beach
My pops is getting married next weekend. Low key baseball game bachelor party tonight. Baseball, ballpark franks, and overpriced beers... Good times :-)
I also switched to TMobile today, because F Verizon right in the A! FREEEEDOMMMMMMMMM!!!!
Congrats. And, congrats.
Thanks
I'm sorry about your back injury! Chin up and power through! Hope you get well soon!
Thanks man.
Perfect Pacific Northwest weather high 70s ... Love it.
Yup, perfect this week.
Driving to the Bay Area which I hate well wont be so bad I'll get there tomorrow. Driving a semi in the Bay Area just sucks, at least the toll bridges are somewhat reasonable.
Not like the East Coast I hate crossing the George Washington Bridge $110 to cross that damn thing in a semi.
Compared to $25 in the Bay Area. Then I'll be heading up to the Seattle area unfortunately I have to go through hell to get there going to be a hot one in California and Southern Oregon.
For the past 2 years I thought i'd never get a Samsung phone again. I dislike their UI and hated all the Samsung branding (more specifically on the front). I recently had the OnePlus 5 but decided to sell it, then I had the HTC U11 but was getting constant data connection issues, sold my iPhone 7 Plus. My original plan was to get an iPhone 7 32gb as my backup until the iPhone 8 came out (iPhone 7 32gb is $430 at best buy right now). But while in the store I saw and held the S8+. Instantly fell in love with it. The phone was also $200 off ($650) when on installment, so I picked it up. Couldn't be happier! This phone is amazing.
My province(British Columbia) is being ravaged by forest fires, and the government just announced a state of emergency. It's been hot and dry for days(hot and dry for BC anyway, it's all relative).
So Jerry...gonna post that picture here on request? I only find it funny cause you're okay....
Or a link...
Pictures or it didn't happen..
Bought a new house this week. Switched TMobile because Sprint doesn't work at all at the new house or the area surrounding it but TMobile does. So far so good, save money and much better data speeds for sure. Enjoying being unlocked. Wife is using her Sprint iPhone 6s that we paid off and unlocked. I'm rocking a Moto 4 I got cheap on Swappa for now. Anxiously awaiting the LG G6+ release and hoping for a promo.
After reading about all the leaks for Note 8, learning it's a $900 phone, and all the rest of the bruhaha, I'm thinking I'm staying with my Note 4. It ain't broke, so, I'll wait, unless of course it overwelms me when I touch it, then forget everything I said.
Getting on a plane from San Diego to Denver for my little sister's wedding. On Sunday. At 4 on the afternoon. Who does that to people? I'll tell you who. My sister. That's who.