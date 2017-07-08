Are you ready for Summer?

Now that we're done with our various North American independence holidays, it's time for the heat. Summertime heat, that is.

While we all love warm weather and spending some time out in the sun, sometimes you need to duck into somewhere cool and take a break. While you're chilling at the coffee shop or on your couch, you can grab your phone and talk about stuff right here. We all share a lot of the same interests, and when we keep politics and religion to a minimum it's always a good time.

Not much to talk about from the world of Android this week. The EU wants to teach Google a lesson, and OnePlus thinks you're holding it wrong, but this time of year new products are few and far between. Motorola will probably end the "busy" season with the #hellomotoworld thingy in New York at the end of the month, then we relax until the fall when Galaxy Notes and Googlephones become a thing. We take this time to have a second look at the mountain of stuff that happened between CES and the summer lull and really dig into how things work and what you can do with them. It's all good.

I'm recovering from a great vacation this week. It kicked off in a less than awesome way, where stupid Jerry swam right into a school of jellyfish with his eyes open. That's a picture you don't want to see, so I won't post it here. I made the rest of the AC editorial staff look at it, and they'll agree. (Ed: Yep, it's super gross.) Surprisingly, it didn't hurt as much as you would think and two days later everything was back to normal. I didn't even get any jellyfish super powers. I know, because I've been trying stuff.

So I'm kicked back, playing with my HTC Vive and checking out how it all works this weekend. Inside, where it's cool and refreshing. What are y'all up to?