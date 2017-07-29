Here is where you kick back, relax and chat with friends.
As usual, we have had another week filled with politically-charged rhetoric, arguments, and disappointment. Pretty much the status quo as of late.
But we can take a break from the madness that infects all of social media and everywhere else and just chill out while we talk about everything else. Just like this guy.
Motorola is a great starting point for a discussion. We saw the new Moto Z2 Force, complete with a shatter-proof screen and new mods to slap on the back. But it feels like a step backward for some of us and the price is concerning. We had our own discussion on the Android Central Podcast about it, and it'd be awesome to hear your voice, too. Tell us we're right or tell us we're crazy — feedback is important.
Personally, I don't like that they decreased the battery capacity to go for the thin thing, and I really think the price is a bit over the top when they expect you to grab a Moto Mod to make up for any shortcomings. Then again, I've not touched one and live through Andrew, Daniel and Mr. Mobile.
Tell us what you think about it, or just talk about anything else. As long as we can relax a bit and enjoy the weekend, it's all good.
Still having fun with the S8. Switching themes, launchers and wallpaper. Great phone. Super thrilled I decided to try a Samsung device. Looking forward to Game of Thrones on Sunday.
Good podcast this week guys. Enjoy the weekend.
Same here. Never thought I'd enjoy a Samsung device as much as I am this one. Happy I chose this over the G6.
Funny. I've been an LG guy since the Optimus G. The Nexus 5 was in there for me as well. Samsung going software navigation persuaded me to give it a go.
I don't know how the Moto Z could be anything but a disappointment. Astronomical price tag for a phone with intentional flaws that can only be "rectified" by spending yet more money for a mod. It's an epic fail, and this is coming from a Motorola fan. Now, to be fair, I'm not spending $850 on any phone, unless it has the ability to transform into Optimus Prime and drive me to work, but even in a comparison with the competition, the Moto Z Force is second rate.
Might as well buy last years model
Exactly
Mods won't add water resistance.
Need help in naming a new dog,
Found the poor little guy in the middle of nowhere Wyoming.
WY28 between Lander and Rock springs. He was at a rest area no one else was around I saw him next to the door, was shaking.
I petted him, was wagging his tail than I saw that he was hobbling on his left front leg then once I looked at a little bit closer I saw it was broken so I picked him up put him in my truck.
Went to Rock Springs found a vet that I could park next to sometimes that not easy being in a semi, the vet said he had a broken leg and was pretty dehydrated he didn't have a chip in him. No dog tags or collar and I asked her if anybody was reported missing dog around the area she said no.
So I told her go ahead and treat him, and told her I guess I'll take him. Vet, Look at me funny she said you know how much it is all going to cost I said he deserves a second chance.
The vet believes that he's around 3 - 4 years old he's a cross between a chihuahua and a pug it looks like.
I've had him for about 5 days now he's a really loving little dog I just need to give him a good name any suggestions?
I can't think of a name at the moment, but props to you for giving him a second chance. You made my day.
Thanks for being such a caring person and adopting him. I'm a huge dog person. I love dogs, and we've got 3 rescues at home. This is corny, but I'd name him "Lucky".
What a wonderful story.
No name you're on your own with that one.. 😂
You could name him after my favorite dog. He was a little Schipperke and his name was Tank. When he was a puppy his belly would rub on the ground when he walked. As he got older he was a very athletic dog. He ran around the farm 24/7.
How about Chug?
The most obvious name that comes to mind is "Lucky". Pretty much describes his good fortune for the second chance he has been given.
👍
Ok, just saw your suggestion after I replied to the previous post. I swear I didn't see it before. That makes two of us who suggested it. Appropriate name.
Bezels...
Who gives a crap about thin bezels... It's like having anorexia... There is a point where it is - not - attractive or functional.
I want something I can hold onto - and - not - put fingerprints all over the screen or create accidental touches - I go through enough of that.
And that 'ring' thing to hold onto your phone - that's an accident looking to happen. Someone will sure enough loose a finger in the near future. Lawsuit.
The phone being thin?
Same thing. I like functionality. Ill take battery life any day over a redicuously thin phone...
I'll back you on your points Jerry. To me they're all good common sense perspectives.👍
Now a foldable phone - that expands out to a big phablet with great battery life - yeah - I'm all over that idea...👍
heh. I am afraid we are going to be on the losing end of this one. Buying spare 2016 Pixels so I'll be good for 3 years of security updates is my master plan :)
Want to try the S8+ but also know Note 8 is 5 weeks away. I guess I just need to hold out.
I would hold out. I have the S8+ and I love it, but I really think it could do with the Note's purported 6GB RAM, and of course the pen...
I finally had a getaway last night, and it was great, aside from some type of convention that made our favorite hotel quite a bit noisier than usual, and my date showing up later than she usually does. I realized that every time I bring a VR headset to watch a movie at the hotel, I never use it.
I just got a new set of earphones, and they sound very good for the price. They are the CocoCat HR-007 units, and if I did not know how much they cost, I would expected them to be about $40 or more. Twelve extra tips with half of them being memory foam, two wire clips, a nice case, and extra velcro strips. They are more comfortable than my HTC Active's (which give me a plugged feeling), but not quite as detailed in the higher frequencies. This is expected, as the CocoCat's are dual driver, and there are some cancellation artifacts in the chamber where the sound waves interact. Very pleasant sound that I'd be very happy with unless I did back to back comparisons. Unfortunately, I include the U11 in my listening test, which ruined it for everything else. But, the CocoCat's are still very good compared to normal headphones.
Hey, man, glad you dig the CocoCats! I'm looking forward to hearing how the sound develops after a suitable burn-in period. Plan to order some KZ-ATEs or Rock Zircons next (bumped the Symphonized NRG 3.0s back). Also have a folder full of bookmarks to other highly-rated budget earphones (nothing over $30).
And yes, my wife probably will kill me for developing yet another habit.
Yeah, I'll have to break them in. The only more comfortable ones I have are earpods, and those sound terrible!
Trump :)
No mames
Hmm, I guess i'll be chill but asking if anyone Samsung Note Tablet fans are out there? I've still been thinking of upgrading from my 2014 Note 10.1 to a Tab A 10.1 with S-Pen, or just save my money for a Tab S3?
S8+ and 47 purchases this month with Samsung pay! Thanks to back to school shopping for the kids..