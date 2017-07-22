The comments are yours to use as you will. Almost.
It's the best day of the week of all the days of the week once again. Saturday is the first day of the weekend that's not the last day. Time to relax, at least a little bit. And if you're working through the weekend, hopefully your days off are just as great as a Saturday.
Use this down time to get ready for the Galaxy Note 8. That's what we're doing, but everything we're doing right about now is getting ready for the Note 8. Because it's coming in just a month.
This Note is going to be a tad different from the past releases. It's either the best Note ever or the worst, depending on what you're looking for. Samsung has to play things a little safe this time and I don't expect anything crazy or innovative is going to debut here. Why? Because of the Note 7.
Look, Samsung doesn't have to prove to me (or most of us) that they can build a perfect phone. One that works exactly as advertised, with no surprises. But they still have to do it. And I think the Note 8 will be that "perfect" phone that is exactly what they wanted it to be when it lands on a shelf at the Verizon store. They are going to nail it.
Half of us want a bigger version of the S8 with small upgrades like more memory and dual-cameras. The other half wants to see something completely new because Samsung is pretty good at completely new. I think the second half may be a little disappointed this year. But look at it this way — a "perfect" Note 8 means they have a ton of money and time to make a crazy-idea find it's way into the Note 9.
So take a minute and talk about it. Or talk about something else if you're not into the Note 8. Comments are wide open for anything and nothing is off-topic (but please care about each other just a little bit).
Reader comments
Do your thing in this weekend's comment thread!
I keep seeing the ad for "happy mall story" haha. For some reason that title cracks me up.
Jerry,
Do you think we will get a new Google tablet this year? I'm patiently waiting to replace my N7 2013.
Current rumors suggest Google will be debuting a Chrome OS 2-in-1 https://chromeunboxed.com/new-chromebook-eve-beyond-pixel/
I was too. Got tired of waiting. Picked up the new iPad, and pleasantly surprised by it. Apple nailed tablets.
No doubt. They got that in the bag. Wait til the end of the year cause it only gets better with iOS 11 for iPads.
Nope. Google is looking at how to build an interface for the convergent devices.
https://www.reddit.com/r/androiddev/comments/6nuq0a/were_on_the_engineering_team_for_android_o_ask_us/dkfzp6q/
I've heard a lot on the rumor of a Chrome 2-in-1. Both what others have mentioned as well as things they haven't. I think it's coming. And it will be expensive.
Expensive 2-in-1 Chromebooks do not replace a tablet, so I think Google has ceded the category to Apple and Samsung while they try to get ahead on what's next.
That’s the conclusion I came to as well. So, on Amazon Prime day, I gave in and bought a Huawei Mediapad M3 for media consumption, which it’s great at. I don’t game, so no worries there. Oh well, slow to no updates, I don’t really use a tablet for anything other than web surfing and YouTube anyway.
If it irks me enough, I’ll spend the smart money and buy an iPad during the holidays, probably on Black Friday.
I am one of those who did not experience the Note 7 anywhere. Those who have speak lovingly of it. I didn't see the Note 5 over here either, just a Chinese guy showing me his (N5) recently.
I hope they keep the best bits and bring some more goodies.
In the end I could live with glass backs, slippery frames, and odd size if it's a pleasure to use day to day and makes mundane tasks simpler and neater.
Then if I find I have the money, Samsung can take it.
Anyway, enough already about the Note 7.
How has your weather been? :)
" ... Note 8!"
I have fond memories of my note 7s (other than that whole they might explode turn them in take this loaner don't tear it up bring it back your new phone's ready bring that one back too it's cancelled we don't stock the note 5 go buy one off Amazon thing...) And my note 5 has been a damn good phone to be so technically old....so I can't wait for the note 8! (Though a little voice is telling me I should wait, at least a little bit...)
LOL. Sounds like you had "fun" trying to get it sorted.
I wonder if many will wait for a potential Note 8 - gate to die down.
This weekend is very much a blur, but I find it relaxing to pop in and comment on AC.
Here in southern WV, the Boy Scouts of America are having their National Scout Jamboree, which is basically a 11 day camping trip for 40,000 boy scouts. President Trump is apparently stopping by on Monday, woohoo.
Mountainfest in Morgantown is a 4 day event for bikers (mostly Harley Davidsons). It's been thunderstorming today so there are plenty of disappointed people.
The best thing for me lately has been the Google Pixel 2 XL renders that have been appearing on the forums. It looks great and I hope those are the final versions. Hope everyone is having a great weekend.
Random Tip: if you want a good Bluetooth controller for Android, the Gamesir G3s is pretty good. I'd rate it 4.25/5
Nah, no bueno. Too cheap looking and feeling.
Just ordered my first Chromebook, well I ordered it for my wife. She wants a tablet but there aren't any out there that I like so I went with a convertible Chromebook.
Right now I'm doing yard work listening to music I'm streaming from my brand new BLU R1 HD. I needed a cheap phone for when doing yard and it's not that bad. Definitely better than the iPhone 5C I was using.
I often wish someone would make a great small phone about the size of a Palm Pixie. It would be great on days you don't want a brick in your pocket.
I would also love to be able to switch between phones without having to swap SIM cards (and all the other messing around). A quick push of an on screen button (app?) would do. Then you could have a work phone, a play phone, a working in the yard phone, etc.. Currently switching phones is too much of a hassle!
It's hot! I'm practically on 🔥
This sucks.
So, I was talking about that Google Home last time. I got it yesterday. It was the Chromecast bundle. Set it up and realized within a couple of minutes it wasn't for me. So, I will apparently lose a Hamilton over it on the return.
I wanted it to supplement my TV remote. Unfortunately it doesn't do that. I can pause with the remote, but can't skip or look at different YouTube videos, etc. So, yeah, I guess I may forever pay Amazon that yearly Prime subscription. Figure just get an Echo and call it a day since I already have the fire stick.
Note to self: do mo' research. So, before I buy that Echo, I will watch YouTube to see how it will complement the fire stick whenever that update comes out.
Anyone else allergic to cats?