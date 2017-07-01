What are you up to this long weekend?

Yes, Fourth is on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating a bit early. This weekend, at least for me, is all about relaxin' all cool as I take in the (hopefully) sunny weather on Canada's 150th birthday.

For you, depending on where you are, you could take a dip in the pool, go camping, catch a large fish, or just sit inside and listen to old episodes of the Android Central Podcast. Any of those choices is 👌 in my book! (What are you reading these days, anyway?)

It's been fairly slow this week, as it usually is around this time of year, but we did get something interesting in the form of the Amazon Echo Show, which I can't wait to try despite early tepid reviews, as well as the Honor 9, which appears to be a fantastic sequel to a phone I really loved. Too bad it's not coming to the U.S. anytime soon.

So what are you up to this weekend? I know what Jerry's up to: not being here. He'll be back next week.