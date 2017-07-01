What are you up to this long weekend?
Yes, Fourth is on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating a bit early. This weekend, at least for me, is all about relaxin' all cool as I take in the (hopefully) sunny weather on Canada's 150th birthday.
For you, depending on where you are, you could take a dip in the pool, go camping, catch a large fish, or just sit inside and listen to old episodes of the Android Central Podcast. Any of those choices is 👌 in my book! (What are you reading these days, anyway?)
It's been fairly slow this week, as it usually is around this time of year, but we did get something interesting in the form of the Amazon Echo Show, which I can't wait to try despite early tepid reviews, as well as the Honor 9, which appears to be a fantastic sequel to a phone I really loved. Too bad it's not coming to the U.S. anytime soon.
So what are you up to this weekend? I know what Jerry's up to: not being here. He'll be back next week.
Celebrate your independence in this week's comments thread!
Looking forward to finally getting that Nokia 6
I'm checking the finest Android news website of all!
And trying to copy thousands of photos from my recent Europe trip off of 3 Android phones.....
(glances at Google Photos)
I took Monday off, and I'm looking forward to a long weekend after a rough month. Gonna do a lot of cooking with the new Anova sous vide machine, and do a lot of hiking with the dog, weather permitting.
Have a good holiday, everyone! Enjoy those fireworks, and be safe.
"Ara Wagoner ....(glances at Google Photos)"
Actually, I have not taken the Google Photos plunge yet, as I understand that it will de-rez my photos. But the organization skills of Google Photos do seem to be quite amazing.
I did, however, have MS One Drive flawlessly back up everything I took. Now to find those hidden Samsung S7 "Raw" files...
(Sorry for not using "Reply". Reply and edit on this website always brings up a screen full of any ugly HTML error.
I'm not sure, but Google Photos keeps an incredible amount of detail despite having de-rez compression.
The free backups are what I use, and the images it uploads are still high enough quality for me to crop, edit, and publish on this site for my articles, so the size for free images seems to have expanded since the initial Google Photos launch.
Celebrating my independence from being on permanent on call! Not that I MIND being directly responsible for the networks of nine hospitals, but it can be a bit taxing. Pulling the trigger on the U11, literally right now with the webpage open, and I'm stuck on the color. Never had this problem before... Argh!
I did it. Just ordered the U11 in Sapphire Blue. Love the red, but the blue is more "me". The promo code was easy, just start the chat from the HTC website and tell them you were looking for a promo code.