Let's take a break from the drama.
Even tech websites can't escape the trap that is politics. We know every time we write an article about something tech-related and political, the proverbial stuff will hit the fan. Especially any opinion pieces. That's not going to change how we feel about telling you important things you need to know, but it's usually just not fun. That's why it's called work, I guess.
Anyhoo, resist the temptation to go off the rails in these comments. There's plenty of other stuff to talk about! Like the wonder from Asia that is the KFC phone.
Sprint is trying some interesting stuff, and the man behind the money — Masayoshi Son — is being pretty aggressive to keep the company going strong. It's always great to see Sprint news that's good. They're a pioneer in this industry and introduced the first U.S. nationwide digital network, which was the largest of its kind. Here's hoping some more money can bring back the days when Sprint was working on the future.
We've heard more about the Pixel 2, and while rumors and leaks are just that, we really do expect to see it in the not-too-distant future. We also know the Note 8 is close to a big launch, as well as things whispered that can't be talked about from other companies. Cough. LG V30. Cough.
See? there's plenty to talk about without saying a word on politics. Give yourself a break from the drama and let's chat.
Reader comments
Sit back and forget about Russia in this weekend's comment thread!
But...his emails!!! Just kidding....does anybody miss the old leaps and bounds Android used to make before it arrived at its current state of maturity?
Remember when we saw the ICS redesign?
I think almost all of us were extremely hyped.
Holo back then was a huge deal, so much so that I miss it still.
I remember going from a Motorola Photon to an LG Spectrum 2, Gingerbread to ICS. The change seemed revolutionary. ICS was miles more polished to me.
I've been thinking over the past few days on how budget phones have gotten really good.
I actually used a couple and they don't feel like I'm handicapped by a significant amount. In fact, I would actually use some like the Moto G5+, mainly owing to the better battery I would get.
I remember using my first android phone, then comparing the user experience to my work blackberry & thinking to myself how vastly different the whole experience was, in a great way.
I had the first HTC Evo and people would say, the phone is huge!! Fast forward, what used to considered huge is now normal size. Either our hands grew or be we just adjusted ;)
I'm excited the HTC 11, Note 8 and the new Pixel 2 are all coming out this summer - fall.
After losing my photos in a corrupted card, saving photos to the cloud may be a priority this time.
Still excited to see what Samsung is going to do with Bixby and how it will mature - and how Google will adjust - improve - their new AI. I have an idea how I would go about it - but marketing may just drive it into another direction - so it will be interesting to see how these products turn out.
The HTC U11 has been out for a month.
I thought the Nexus ones 1ghz processor was the fastest on the planet at the time. I used to say , this is like as fast as our old computers. Lol. Especially that boot up animation.
Is it me or are top-of-the-line phones still laggy/buggy at times? The way they innovate and develop the hardware and software for these phones, you would think they would be lag-free. But even with a Pixel, there are some cases the keyboard doesn't pop up, the emoji search is super laggy, boot times are long, and other things that frustrate me.
This connected home stuff is convenient but at the same time useless without the interwebs. I learned the hard way when I lost internet for about a day or so. Thought it would work with just my network but it needs the internet. I had to get up and turn on the light physically. The nerve!!! Even so, everything we do relies on that internet thing. So I guess I just have #dealwithit.
On Prime Day, I ordered a Shield TV. Upon realizing I had to press a button to get it to listen to me I cancelled and went with the Google Home eBay bundle. After doing that, there was an outbreak of news stating you'd now be able to control your fire TV with the Echo. It was short-lived as the announcement may have been premature. But it still got me thinking about cancelling my order yet again. Though I think Amazon seems to be more of an Apple-esque company and will prioritize their content, so I feel I made the right decision. After all Google now allows me to play my uploaded music on Home.
Still, I feel I will eventually get the Shield TV. I've had it before and it's one of two(other one being Apple TV) only streaming box that automatically turns off after being idle. At least it turns off my TV that is, as it apparently stops sending a signal to my HDMI, unlike fire TV or Chromecast. Both of which will keep my TV on throughout the night. Sometimes I like to sleep to music videos while I snooze off. But if the TV doesn't turn off, it'll wake me up in the middle of the night. Yes, I can set a timer, but I like it a lot better when it's automatic.
Well let's see. I did hear that someone at XDA came up with a Stereo Speaker mod for the G6. From what I could understand it's a couple lines of code to make it happen. It would be nice to have LG add the function for everybody.
Next, Pixel XL 2/2017 had some interesting features leaked. A face that looks like a G6, with a little squeeze thrown in. Everyone seems to say that LG will be making this one, but could HTC still have a hand in the design? Might it turn out to be a LG / HTC collaboration?
Support for Windows Phone (8.1) ended. I'm assuming a few of us here have migrated here from Windows Central. Anybody else have one that hasn't quite made it into "the drawer" yet.
Then there's Qualcomm introducing their "under the glass" fingerprint sensor. Any doubts that Apple won't be buying it.
Don't forget about yet another redesign of Windows Mobile for the upcoming Surface Phone. They NEED to get this right or they are not gonna ever get back into the mobile race.
I'm waiting patiently for those new Moto Mods coming out soon. The style shell with wireless charging is what I really want.