Everything stressful has been postponed until Monday.
CES is over, and we all saw a ton of stuff that someone hopes we want to buy. And we might even want to buy some of it, as long as it works as well as the product demo videos show. I get a kick out of the little things that end up on a table or in a booth there. The big stuff from the big names overshadows them, but silly things like tiny sad robots are still fun to see.
The saddest robot of #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/EBxoUYlVKd— Derek Kessler (@derekakessler) January 11, 2018
Another thing I can't help but think about when we see consumerism on display at a show like CES is what happens to all this stuff once nobody wants it any longer. I'm hoping that televisions and phone cases and tiny robots all get properly recycled once they've reached their end, but I have a feeling a lot of it still gets buried in the desert somewhere like bins of E.T. Atari cartridges. Two thousand years from now, future archeologists will think we were insane and savage when they dig it all up.
Anyhoo, it was 70-degrees yesterday and it's snowing right now so I want to think about anything besides the weather. Take a minute and share what you're up to this weekend while I sit here and wonder why I ever left Florida.
Reader comments
Take a break and chat in this weekend's comments thread
I was disappointed when I found the Pixel Buds were not BT 5.0. Why would you produce something that doesn't take advantage of your newest phone?
Waiting 1.5 hours so far for a haircut... It's that good of a haircut though.
Loving a three day weekend already!
One day I'll get to CES.
I hope you all enjoy it as well.
👍
Going to look at a kitten this afternoon. Thinking about adopting.
Speaking from Florida, where it's a balmy 37 degrees as of 11:27am, cheer up. The cold is everywhere, even here in Florida, where we apparently have a Long Underwear shortage at Walmart.
Loving my movie pass, going to yet another movie today. Tom Hanks better deliver!
Howdy, my only real interest lies with the s9+. First time stereo speakers, 6gb's, duel camera's & the 845 processer. Very excited about this release. My s8+ is growing cobb webs, Yikes! My yearly upgrade is pretty much due.
Same. This looks like another Sammy year. I can’t wait to move on from iOS!
Is your S8's performance really that bad at this point?
I'm concerned about LG's decision to release new hardware every two years.
After 11 years on the BlackBerry train, I just jumped on the LG tracks and now I'm seeing shades of BBRY all over again.
Lack of advertising, very few LG's in the wild, despite being a fantastic device (V30) and now a thought pattern of nothing released every other year and even less advertising.
Next up??? Leaving the handset market?
Hope not. Been there once.
As an archaeologist, the one great thing about today, and most of history for that matter, is that many things we say and do are written down and stored somewhere, whether it's paper, or on servers, or on microSD cards. Assuming future archaeologists can read the tech formats from today, they'll know exactly what they're digging up in 2,000 years time.
As a conservationist, I kinda hope all OEMs only release a flagship device once every two years. It's kind of a waste (and pointless) to get incremental upgrades that we don't even notice each year. It'll save resources, save on the environment, and save many of us a lot of money.
Went to a pretty successful local pinball meetup here in San Antonio last night, had fun, met some people, hopefully something comes out of it. The pinball seen is pretty non-existent here but hopefully this picks it up.
Rest of the weekend will be dedicated to Football playoffs, I don't have a dog in the race so, at this point, it's all about good games!