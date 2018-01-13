Everything stressful has been postponed until Monday.

CES is over, and we all saw a ton of stuff that someone hopes we want to buy. And we might even want to buy some of it, as long as it works as well as the product demo videos show. I get a kick out of the little things that end up on a table or in a booth there. The big stuff from the big names overshadows them, but silly things like tiny sad robots are still fun to see.

Another thing I can't help but think about when we see consumerism on display at a show like CES is what happens to all this stuff once nobody wants it any longer. I'm hoping that televisions and phone cases and tiny robots all get properly recycled once they've reached their end, but I have a feeling a lot of it still gets buried in the desert somewhere like bins of E.T. Atari cartridges. Two thousand years from now, future archeologists will think we were insane and savage when they dig it all up.

Anyhoo, it was 70-degrees yesterday and it's snowing right now so I want to think about anything besides the weather. Take a minute and share what you're up to this weekend while I sit here and wonder why I ever left Florida.