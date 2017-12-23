Happy holidays from all of us here at Android Central!
When I was a kid, I remember sitting up all night on Christmas eve, trying to be quiet while playing with any Hanukkah presents I might have already been given. The joy of a two-culture family is strong, especially when you're a kid and get double the gifts.
I'm not a kid anymore, at least on the outside. Now I get more pleasure from giving than I ever did from receiving, except for that one year when I got a model rocket set and a BB gun. One thing that hasn't changed is how I treasure holiday time with my friends and family. Something about the calendar makes these days more special than the rest of the year even with people you see every day.
I'd like to take the time and tell everyone happy holidays. Merry Christmas, Happy belated Hanukkah, and Happy New Year. Y'all are the best and a big part of why I love this job.
Reader comments
The first annual Yuletide comments thread is here
Merry Christmas and good luck to other dad's/husband's trying to keep everybody happy.
I'll have one drink to us all tonight.
Amen brother!
A blessed Christmas to everyone. https://youtu.be/Ooc5eJc5SHA
Merry Christmas Jerry, and everyone who visits Android Central.
Been doing lots of water fasting lately. First round was 12 days, right after Thanksgiving. Now on round 2 of fasting, day 9. Will break the fast on Christmas afternoon meal with family, so 11 days of fasting. I'll be down over 25 pounds by then. Getting set for the New Years. Cheers!!
Merry F'n Christmas.
Just in time for Christmas Amazon seems nearly out of Samsung Gear S3 (no 'Prime' sellers are available) and is out of stock of the just released Misfit Vapor. Somebody didn't order enough product.
Merry Christmas to all the android central peeps. May the new year keep the force strong with you all
Working retail through Christmas Eve and people are getting more obnoxious by the minute.
Regardless... Hope everyone has a great holiday and especially a safe New Years Eve!
I'm about to head to the liquor store on the last day it's open before Christmas. Send good wishes/prayers/blood sacrifices, because I'm going to need all the help I can get to survive this zoo.
Bwahaha it's a mad house out there!
Merry Christmas Jerry and to all @AC!
Merry Christmas Jerry and all the staff at Android Central!!
I asked Santa for one thing this year, from now on if anyone that's doing phone reviews, if they can say if the phone that they are reviewing is CDMA or GSM or both. I love the new phones but I'm not leaving Verizon for anything!! (I can speak for the thousands of Verizon and Sprint customers out there).
Thank you Santa!!
Merry Christmas everyone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyfJoJpSjHI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGzeixUAzHc
Bah humbug
Merry Christmas everyone.
And I'm going to do this afterwards...
Dilly - Dilly - 🍻
At home...
I am going to give you the seasons greetings in Dutch.
Prettige Feestdagen en een Gelukkig Nieuwjaar.
Thank you for that 😊
Merry Christmas y'all
that's the season's greeting in redneck!!
Merry Christmas to all non-trolls!
Ah, heck...Merry Christmas to the trolls as well.
Got a nice early Christmas present from Motorola the other day in the form of Android 8.0, and the December 1st security update for my Android One Moto X4.
Merry Christmas everyone!