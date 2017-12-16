The place to chat about stuff with friendly folks.

The weekend comments are back!

I've been out of commission on and off for the past few weeks getting some work done on my back, and have neglected the comments thread posts. Funny, saying "getting work done" on a body part makes it sound like an oil change. I could probably use one of those, too. It's no fun getting old. But I digress.

The year is coming to a close, and as usual, it was filled with ups and downs. Next year will be, too. Feelings of excitement and disappointment are part of what makes us human, and it's good to experience both on a regular basis to stay grounded. As long as there is enough of the good to offset the bad you can live a perfectly normal and satisfying life even when it seems like everything around you is going to hell in a handbasket. Having everything go your way all the time wouldn't be any fun!

I'm looking forward to the holidays with my family, and I promise I won't be thinking about any of the things that bring me down while I'm doing it. I wish the same for all of you! And yes, these are the things a person thinks about when they lay around in bed for a week taking pain medication. Part of those ups and downs.

Chat it up, guys and gals. Chill for the weekend with me.