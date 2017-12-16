The place to chat about stuff with friendly folks.
The weekend comments are back!
I've been out of commission on and off for the past few weeks getting some work done on my back, and have neglected the comments thread posts. Funny, saying "getting work done" on a body part makes it sound like an oil change. I could probably use one of those, too. It's no fun getting old. But I digress.
The year is coming to a close, and as usual, it was filled with ups and downs. Next year will be, too. Feelings of excitement and disappointment are part of what makes us human, and it's good to experience both on a regular basis to stay grounded. As long as there is enough of the good to offset the bad you can live a perfectly normal and satisfying life even when it seems like everything around you is going to hell in a handbasket. Having everything go your way all the time wouldn't be any fun!
I'm looking forward to the holidays with my family, and I promise I won't be thinking about any of the things that bring me down while I'm doing it. I wish the same for all of you! And yes, these are the things a person thinks about when they lay around in bed for a week taking pain medication. Part of those ups and downs.
Chat it up, guys and gals. Chill for the weekend with me.
Reader comments
Relax and enjoy your weekend comments thread
Well said about the ups and downs in life!
Anyone planning on any trips for the holidays? We're starting to pack for our overseas trip, which will be from Christmas Eve onwards.
After Christmas around the 27th I'm gonna take my husband to where I was born in Germany.
He's never been to the East part of Germany I was born in a small Village East of Leipzig, called Thallwitz.
And I'm gonna show him the spot where me and my family fled East Germany and went to West Germany.
In the late Seventies
Work.
Sigh...
72 hours this week (counting 7 days not 5) and had 72 hours last week. But I've got 4 days off coming...
Going to see the new Star Wars movie - yay.
I have just one question Jerry, why do people when they review new UNLOCKED phones, never reveal if they are CDMA or GSM?? With the amount of people that have Sprint and Verizon, that's a lot of neglect. There's nothing like getting all excited for the OnePlus 5T (or other great phones) and then find out it's only GSM.
*And if you can also Jerry, do the manufacturer's ever tell you why they don't make phones with CDMA??
Real Bummer.
The OP5T is only GSM? Well, that really sucks.
Outside of Verizon & Sprint, there's not many (if any) CDMA carriers left. The number of Sprint & Verizon customers who would want a OnePlus (or other phone not sold by carriers) probably isn't high enough to invest in a second model with CDMA radios, going through FCC / carrier (Verizon) approvals, etc. The fact these carriers also typically want to test out software updates first is also a major hindrance. Finally, Sprint & Verizon don't always activate devices with a foreign ESN (one not from a device they sell).
In other words, blame Sprint and Verizon more than the phone manufacturers here.
Second model?? There are no second models of UNLOCKED Motorolas, Samsungs or iPhones. I got a Moto G5 Plus (4 gigs ram/64 gigs mem) from Best Buy and can stick in any SIM card made in it and it'll work. Same with the unlocked S8, S8+, Note8, LG G6, V30, iPhone 8, 8+ or X.... They do not have second models. All these phones have CDMA AND GSM radios built in!!
Nothing much. Just got this done. Redid my setup after getting my monitor and keyboard.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/IMNmBbkPorK66uyw2
Also just finished helping my sister set up her new iPhone 8 Plus.
Looks like a nice setup :)
How's your sister like her new phone? We got one in the house a couple weeks ago, and it's a nice refinement of the 7. I keep wanting to do a photo comparison between the 8+ and the U11, but have not gotten around to it.
I got my 15 year old daughter an X. I also just got myself a V30. Coming from a Lumia 950, these cameras are still subpar to me. I also wanted to compare the phones I just mentioned, but it's hard to get my daughter to share for a bit.
Everyone should check out my Christmas playlist
https://play.google.com/music/playlist/AMaBXympvNTeYFqO2VAOHRJNJ8Sc3xhR1...
Hmm, got "Couldn't open playlist, please try again", but I'm sure it's cool!
I think I might do a lossless rip on some of my older Christmas CD's
Been into Christmas jazz recently. And heard a beautiful Christmas rendition of Cohen's Hallelujah. I love Christmas music.
Anyone else using the holidays to spend some time and money on their cars? Just dropped a stage 2+ tune on my 335i. Really woke the car up.
Any others?
I "refined" my mods over the summer, and the last thing was running a dedicated power line for the fuel pump so it could keep up with the E85 tune. E85 requires a lot more for the proper A/FR, so the power line was the last step to finish off the aftermarket fuel pump, custom lines, 1025cc injectors. Output is 338hp now, which is fun on dry pavement, interesting in the rain, and useless in snow! All I can do is listen to the wastegate chortle now, lol.
I'm actually bored today. One movie buddy is out of town, another has a new boyfriend so she's off the list. A different girl texted me today saying SHE would like to go to the movies, but I'm uncomfortable being alone with her. Wife is out with some guy friends and not answering her phone, so I guess I'll get something for lunch :(
Change in plans! A hot Jamaican number called me up just after I posted that last comment, and she wants to go to Red Lobster! Yay!
What movie?
Enjoy folks!
I haven't had a day off from caring for my wife in over 2 years.
It costs around $40k a year for care during the day, so I can go to work( a job I love) than I take care of her the rest of the time.
Be thankful for your health!!
I do hope you feel better soon, Jerry!
Having fun with the camera and AR app on my Pixel 2 XL, one week in, and the wife and I love them.
The blue tint issue was way overblown, and only partially noticable when screen brightness is at Max, mine sits at a gentle %55, old eyes and all that.
Enjoy the weekend everyone, be safe
Hi Jerry. I hope you'll be feeling better soon.
JERRY!!! Missed you and this thread. Hope you feel better.
I am sitting on my couch, surrounded by kittens who LOVE my N8.
Ziva is on my shoulder, Tebow is trying to chew the phone, and the other two are chewing my slippers.
As for the holidays, no work for me after Wednesday. My Christmas shopping is done, so I just have to get the booze and the appetizers for Christmas. I'm feeling kinda bourbon-ish. But my former MIL sent me a bottle of Chambord, so Kir Royales are definitely on the menu.
Oh yeah, food... Prime rib, baked potatoes, asparagus.