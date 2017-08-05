We're all more than a screen name.
Once again we get to the part of the week where we can relax and shoot the breeze with friends. And friends can be a name on the internet belonging to someone halfway across the globe. just because you have never met someone doesn't mean you've never met them, thanks to modern technology.
While I'm sitting here in my comfortable chair, you might be on a park bench loving the weather or nestled snugly under a blankie watching your phone between commercials. Or somewhere even better, doing and seeing those things you love.
We tend to take all that tech for granted. In a past life, I spent plenty of time in places where you had to walk a little bit and form a line to use a phone if you wanted to talk with someone who wasn't near you. Those places, while getting smaller in number every day, still exist. The tech that lets us chat with someone on another continent using something that fits into our pocket is a thing we tend to take for granted until we really think about it.
So, hats off to companies and people who are trying to bring the world together. We really do recognize your hard work and dedication, even if we sometimes don't mention any of it. Let's put it to good use and get to know one another right here, right now!
You be you in this weekend's comments thread!
Really nice temperatures here in Grand Rapids Michigan this weekend! Finally, a break from the 80's. I can't wait until winter. I'm about to be getting an S8+ this week as well, replacing my V20.
Yaaaaaas! Love it! 😍 😘 😂 shout out to my fellow DC Queens 👑 jk
Dreary weather at the moment here in New York
Well, *I'm* not taking tech for granted! Fixed a problem at the bank with the leasing company changing their account, and once we got it all setup, the payment was made as soon as I touched the confirm button on my phone. Life is weird when it comes to housing: My first house was the model home for the neighborhood, with thick plaster walls and solid oak floors, doors, and trim everywhere. There could be a storm during the night with trees blown down, and we would not even hear it. The house we live in now is a cheap afterthought with minimum quality everywhere. if someone lets the screen door slam, it literally shakes the entire house. Not the main door, but the SCREEN door! That first house cost $325 per month, the cheapo one we lease now costs $1,600 per month. Go figure.
Just another biannual adopter of new handheld smartphone tech. Leaning towards 5.7-6.0 minimal bezel Essential/Pixel 2. Liking the trend of #neversettle though as we approach/exceed four figure pricing, it could make me a triannual adopter. Not due affordability, but out of practicality. I appreciate what tech companies are doing for us, and their contribution towards global connection. The only thing I can offer...is a potential purchase. Thanks AC!
Saturday in Louisville: Sunny, high 70s to low 80s and outside with the kids and dogs, one of which is a shepherd mix puppy that we are debating adopting next week. Plus, date night with the wife to get dinner and see "Dunkirk". Sweet Saturday.