The only rule is to be cool to each other.
Another week is in the can and that means it's time to relax, enjoy yourself and get together with friends.
It's certainly been another week of charged emotions and stressful happenings, but it's good for everyone to put aside the things add to the tension and drama once in a while. Here is a good place to do just that. You can talk about Android or phones in general, or you can just talk about anything. The only requirement is to be cool to one another.
I had a busy week (and will have the same next week) while I remodel my office. After seven years of sitting right in front of the air conditioning vent, I finally had enough and am shifting things so my feet are a little warmer. 🐾
That means moving A/V equipment and shelves and guitar stands and desks and all sorts of things that are either heavy or screwed to a wall. Once everything is shifted 90-degrees to the AC vent, I get to break down and move a 6-foot long aquarium. Ugh. But not having to wear wool socks in August will be worth it!
What kind of fun and/or trouble are you getting into this weekend? Talk about it in the comments below!
Manchester United have me excited again.
This weekend I start back to school. I have a pre-semester math test to take tonight. I have to read a chapter in sociology and take a quiz on it and write a small paper. No idea about the other class. I have to get yard work done and house work. At least I have next week off from actual work.
SKT beat KT in a reverse sweep to make my day!
Travelling tomorrow. Enjoy your weekend boys.
I'm going to the beach because the New Jersey devils are having a party. Then I'm just gunna watch my New York Jets gets manhandled tonight lol
Why is everyone doing a review of the Essential phone after only a few days or a week of having it? The Verge too had only a limited amount of time? Was it Essential shipped them late and the embargo was lifted and everyone was so worried about getting it out there, they just did a quick review? Something else?