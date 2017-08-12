Kick back and chat during your weekend downtime.
We're all busy getting ready for Android O and IFA and V30s and Note 8s and everything else, but it's still important to remember to take a break once in a while. That's especially true if you spend the majority of the week behind a desk in a cubicle or office. Take your weekend time, whether it be the normal Saturday and Sunday weekend or other days because work is a 24/7 thing, and get some fresh air.
After you have spent some time in the glorious sunshine of the great outdoors, you can kick back and chat with friends right here. Express yourself, and be yourself with no judging. I think we all learned this week that it's very difficult sometimes when the way you feel inside clashes with what others think. Don't let that stop you from doing a bit of free thinking even if what you're thinking turns out wrong in the end or others don't agree.
The important thing is to be respectful of others when you do disagree. We're all wired differently, but we're all in this mess of a world together. Let's chill and chat with each other!
Reader comments
Express yourself in this weekend's comment thread!
Looking forward to the next Android Central podcast. Any suggestions for other podcasts would be great.
Trying to recover from a tiresome week of being the only engineer on call, and covering almost a hundred remote clinics, and taking on extra work for guys on vacation. Treated myself and bought a set of super comfortable Sennheiser's, but had an uh oh moment when I plugged them in and they sounded like garbage. Took them home and plugged them into my old M8, same thing. Turns out there was a coating on the plug, and once that was out of the way, they came to life. Amazing that a pair of Sennheiser over ear headphones plugged into one of the best audio phones ever made, still pales in comparison to USonic. But, they still sound great in their own right, and are comfortable enough to wear for hours. I'm happy.
Off Sunday! Hanging out with the wife. Game of Thrones and Cubs baseball.
Thinking about factory resetting my S8 tomorrow.
Wishing everyone in Charlottesville, Virginia a safe weekend, and I hope everyone who reads this is safe, and stays that way. These are times where we NEED to unite together and stay strong.
It's Trump's seventh month as POTUS and the US is on the brink of nuclear war and there's Nazis marching in the streets. Let that sink in for a moment.
We're living in strange times...
Hopefully we won't see any more fatalities come out of Charlottesville... But at this stage it seems likely we will... It's not like there's a great track record where these kinds of people are involved.
Scary times, not like we weren't warned before people elected that orange man baby president
Just an update on the dog I found in Wyoming, if anyone remembers. He's doing very good and is an awesome little dog.
And I ask for names for him, the names where chance, lucky, and Joe. And for some strange reason he responded to Joe when I was saying them out loud a couple of times so his new name is Joe.
Made me smile. Thanks.
Getting ready for next iPhone, Pixel because they are the phones with the best experience IMO but will also pick up Note 8, Essential because I can and may be V30 though brain dead LG will gimp it with region specific features which will kill my excitement.