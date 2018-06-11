Even though E3 hasn't even technically begun yet, there's already been a heap of announcements from EA, Microsoft, and Bethesda. During EA's press conference, the company announced the first new Command & Conquer game since 2012 — Command & Conquer: Rivals. This is a mobile game that's going to be free-to-play, and you can already sign up to check out the title in a pre-alpha state.

If you head over to the game's listing on the Play Store, there's a pre-register button that allows you to get notifications about the game's release and be eligible to play it even this early in its development. I haven't had a chance to play around with it myself, but since it's still in pre-alpha, don't be surprised if you come across a healthy amount of bugs, glitches, etc.

On the Play Store listing, Rivals is described as a "competitive real-time strategy game on mobile" in which you "battle to dominate your enemy with Commanders from the Global Defense Initiative and Brotherhood of Nod." I've never touched a Command & Conquer game, but for fans of the series, it looks like EA's crafting a great way to get your strategy fix while on the go.

The free-to-play nature of the game means that you'll have to deal with loot boxes, but that shouldn't come as any sort of a surprise in mid-2018. Also, if you pre-register before Rivals is released, you'll get an Early Bird Bundle that includes a Titan unit, Diamonds, and Credits you can use in the game when it officially launches.

Command & Conquer: Rivals should be finished later this year.

Pre-register on the Play Store