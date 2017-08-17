Comcast has finished rolling out their mobile network to all the markets that it offers home Internet.

Comcast announced its Xfinity Mobile service — mobile plans for existing Xfinity subscribers — earlier this year. The network runs on the Verizon Wireless network, so Comcast has plenty of spectrum they can use, but the company did not yet have the Xfinity Mobile service in every Xfinity market.

That changes today. Comcast has announced that it has completed the roll out of the Xfinity Mobile service, and any Xfinity user in any market will be able to sign up for the service. Comcast is offering two data tier options for subscribers: $45 per month per line (up to five lines) with no usage limits or $12 per gigabyte per line. The company does note that speeds will be throttled after reaching 20GB of usage in a month. From Comcast:

PHILADELPHIA – Aug. 17, 2017 – Comcast today announced it has completed its nationwide rollout of Xfinity Mobile across all of its sales channels in all of Comcast's markets. Xfinity Mobile is a new wireless service designed for the way people use their phones today, with internet at the center of their experience, and is now offered in all of Comcast's service areas through the company's newly redesigned retail stores and a new online experience at XfinityMobile.com. "We created a unique mobile experience that's simple and saves customers money by connecting to our nationwide Wi-Fi network, and allows them to only pay for the data they use," said Greg Butz, president of Xfinity Mobile. "Now that we're available across all of our distribution platforms, including our retail locations in all of our markets, we look forward to introducing even more customers to Xfinity Mobile." Xfinity Mobile combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots nationwide to support a seamless internet and entertainment experience inside and out of the home. Xfinity Mobile customers are using Wi-Fi to connect and save on their cellular data charges. In addition to using Wi-Fi at home, nearly 70 percent connect to Xfinity WiFi when they are on the go. Most consumers can save 30 percent on their wireless bill with Xfinity Mobile compared to other providers. Available to all Xfinity Internet customers, the service includes up to five lines with unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Each Xfinity Mobile customer receives 100 MB of shared data across all lines on the account to get them started, and the freedom to choose from two straightforward data options.

Xfinity is offering the iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6S series, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7 series and the LG X Charge for customers to pick from. Customers cannot bring their own devices from previous networks. There are no activation fees for new lines, and customers can save data by automatically connecting to Comcast Wi-Fi networks.

Are you considering switching to Xfinity Mobile? Let us know down below!