It's hard not to want a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ after the company showed off some of the new camera features. If you're a college student with a verifiable email address, you can save up to $63 on the purchase by just registering with that email address. This drops the unlocked pricing of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ down to $665.99 and $776.99 respectively.
Samsung is also offering a barrage of trade-in offers which can save you up to $350 with an eligible device or a minimum of $50 for any working smartphone that has a non-cracked display. You can stack both promotions together and the student discount will be applied to the balance left after the trade-in credit. Samsung is also offering its own financing on the phones to allow you to pay it off over time.
If you prefer to finance the phone through your carrier, Best Buy may have the better of the two offers. The retailer is taking $100 off the price of the phone and giving up to $350 for an eligible trade-in.
Be sure to check out our hands-on preview to help you decide which model to go for. This offer goes live at 12:01 am on March 2 and runs through March 5.