It's hard not to want a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ after the company showed off some of the new camera features. If you're a college student with a verifiable email address, you can save up to $63 on the purchase by just registering with that email address. This drops the unlocked pricing of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ down to $665.99 and $776.99 respectively.

Samsung is also offering a barrage of trade-in offers which can save you up to $350 with an eligible device or a minimum of $50 for any working smartphone that has a non-cracked display. You can stack both promotions together and the student discount will be applied to the balance left after the trade-in credit. Samsung is also offering its own financing on the phones to allow you to pay it off over time.