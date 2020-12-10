Looking back at this year, it's clear that 2020 has been rough on a lot, if not all, of us in some way or another. While I'm fortunate enough to be able to work from home, I know some lost their jobs, their loved ones, and part of their sanity due to the hellish events in the last several months. Personally, I got hit with a rather bad case of COVID-19 that knocked me for a loop, to put it lightly. One thing that has remained strong in 2020 is gaming. Being stuck at home saw more people than ever playing video games, making high-profile releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons even more successful than they might have otherwise been. We've also seen incredible demand for consoles, arguably more than just holiday season fervor. There are more reasons than ever to get into gaming, but with "next gen" here, there's simultaneously more demand than ever, too. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Yet despite the wrenches 2020 threw at everything, Microsoft managed to bring Project xCloud to the masses, Stadia matured, Nvidia chugged along with GeForce Now, and Amazon announced its Luna service. All of these, different in their own ways, offer a means by which you can experience high quality gaming without necessarily needing to have the latest hardware. With all of this in mind, and it sure is a lot to keep track of, it's no surprise that cloud gaming became mainstream in 2020.

The ease of use with cloud streaming is undeniable. Simply load up the relevant app, connect your controller (unless the game supports touch controls), and pick your game. Within minutes, you're playing a console or PC-quality title right there on your phone or Chromebook, nebulous, offsite hardware powering all of those rich experiences. It's actually quite incredible when you think about it, and about how far things have come in the last five or ten years. A new day is dawning for Android gaming. Cloud gaming is a huge boon to mobile gaming as a whole, opening a new world via your phone. No longer do you need a gaming phone per se, nor do you need to be tied to a TV or monitor. While Android has some great games — just look at all the ones in our best Android games roundup and our Game of the Week highlights — few of them compare to the Master Chief Collection, for example. There are duplicates, like Dead Cells, but the big libraries now available seriously challenge the best that the Play Store has thus far offered. A new day is dawning for Android gaming. Despite the promise of cloud gaming, however, there are some hurdles to overcome yet. Most notable among those is the internet itself. Rather, I mean your mobile or broadband connection and how big of an impact those will have on your experience. Data caps are a real thing for many, unfortunately. Your speed or reception may not be ideal, either, possibly leaving you with a shoddy, subpar gaming experience. And even under ideal conditions, the UX can still have problems. Several people I've talked to have mirrored my own experiences across different services. Even with fast internet, a good router, and strategic positioning, I found that there is still noticeable lag in many games. Sometimes, this is very detrimental to the experience, such as with timing-focused titles like Celeste. For me, the most egregious was my trouble with NieR:Automata, one of my favorite games ever. With that, I had very frequent dropped frames, input lag, and severe declines in quality, both with visuals and audio. This is complicated technology, I know, but these sorts of experiences are frustrating.