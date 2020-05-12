Being at least somewhat familiar with the incredibly popular and ubiquitous suite of Microsoft Office programs has become all but a prerequisite for landing virtually any job in the modern world. But if you're looking to start or further a truly exciting career in an increasingly data-driven and interconnected world, you're going to need much more than just a baseline understanding of Excel and Word.

The All-In-One Microsoft Office Professional Suite Certification Prep Bundle will transform you from a Microsoft Office novice into a full-fledged pro so you can outpace the competition and land the career of your dreams, and it's currently available for over 95% off at just $34.99.

Usually priced at nearly $2,500, this comprehensive training package comes loaded with over 70 hours of content that will walk you through both the basics and more advanced elements of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more.

Regardless of your previous experience with these essential apps, you'll learn how to create captivating presentations that can land you a promotion, build detailed graphs, gain valuable insights from large data sets, compile databases, and much more—all through instruction that utilizes real-world examples that are easy to follow.

You'll also have unlimited access to a wide range of worksheets, quizzes, and detailed video lectures in order to ensure that you don't fall behind during your training.

Give yourself an edge in an increasingly data-driven and competitive marketplace. The All-In-One Microsoft Office Professional Suite Certification Prep Bundle will give you the skills you need to work with some of the world's most powerful and popular office programs, and it's on sale for just $34.99—over 95% off MSRP.

Prices are subject to change.