Only the New York Jets can make a win feel like a loss. After going 0-13 through most of the season, the team finally mustered up enough defense to stop the LA Rams and the Jets got their first win of the season last week. However, that win could potentially take them out of the running to draft Trevor Lawrence in the first round. This is why that win sorta feels like a loss.
Jets fans can finally sigh some relief, as they won't enter the record books for losing every single game this season. Moving ahead, an excited and rejuvenated (1-13) Jets welcome the Cleveland Browns (10-4) this week with some big playoff implications.
Baker Mayfield and the Browns have another 10-win season, something that Browns fans will surely appreciate after the last decade or so of losing. If the Browns can beat the red-hot Jets, they'll mostly control their own destiny on the way to the playoffs. Simply needing to see the Colts, Dolphins, Titans, Ravens, or a few other teams lose any of the next two weeks, and they're instantly in the postseason.
The Browns look to beat both New York teams in back-to-back weeks, after taking down the NY Giants last week. Honestly, though, while the Jets finally got their first victory, don't expect to see very many, if any more at all, the remainder of the season. Baker and the Browns pull off an easy win, and here's how to watch it live from anywhere.
Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets: Where and when?
You can expect a cold and breezy game when the Browns head to MetLife Stadium at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That's the late window for those in the UK.
How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Jets vs Browns through a different avenue than usual, we can help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Jets game this weekend.
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets online in the U.S.
This game plays out on CBS so most people should be able to tune in with ease. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they stream all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. And while it's a little late in the season, it's still a great option for cord-cutters overall.
How to stream Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets live in the UK
If you're a Jets fan living outside the US, you can still watch several games. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Sky Sports chooses specific games, and the Browns vs Jets didn't make the cut. However, you can still watch Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you'll get to see the entire year and post-season play out. They have previous seasons and all Super Bowls on demand, too.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal between the National Football League and DAZN. For those unaware, DAZN is a streaming service that offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular NFL season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try!
How to stream Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets live in Australia
And finally, those down in Australia have a couple of options as well. Your best bet is the ESPN channel, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. In closing, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy. As the season winds down you'll only have a few more chances to watch football.
